Twitter's Elon Musk Is Now Gavin Newsom's Main 'Target'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Elon Musk have been going at it for the last couple of years over regulations and taxes, but now the governor has declared he will focus his time and the taxpayers’ money on “targeting” — getting — Elon Musk for buying Twitter. Newsom’s vow is in concert with the White House, which vows to “keep an eye on” and “monitor” how Musk is running his own company in order to make sure he censors “misinformation” to the White House’s satisfaction.

If Elon Musk had just kept boring holes, going to space, and revolutionizing the car industry, they would have more or less let him be except to complain of his paying “only” $11 billion in taxes, but he purchased Twitter, and the Left would like you to know that Twitter is theirs, not his. And they hasten to add that the free speech Musk vows to bring back to the platform doesn’t include speech with which they disagree.

As Musk wrote on, what else, Twitter:

This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

For the Left, tyranny is the goal. They just use different words for it.

Politico reported that Newsom has offered his services to the Biden White House after promising not to run for president in 2024. And that job includes “targeting Elon Musk, whose purchase of San Francisco-based Twitter has alarmed liberals, suggesting the world’s richest man is using the social media platform to help his other businesses.” Because, as we all know, most people buy a rocket trip based on a tweet like this.

A little more progress to Mars https://t.co/TUjECUHaQ3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

But what may be of greatest concern to the Democrats is that Musk has vowed to make public how Twitter interfered in elections, an example of which was when Twitter’s previous owners shut down the New York Post’s accurate story on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election.

Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

Twitter immediately became an outrage machine because, as we all know, even discussing election interference is misinformation, even if it’s accurate.

The Left is trying mightily to put Musk in Hillary’s “basket of deplorables” in hopes of so marginalizing him that he will turn to the Left to save him. Or something like that.

The “he’s not paying his fair share” argument is already intensifying against Musk. In a recent interview, Musk said he was able to complete one of his huge fabs in Texas within months, whereas if he’d tried to expand in California he’d still be trying to get permits.

“I imagine there’s a reason he’s doing fundraisers for Kevin McCarthy and a reason he’s singing the praises of Ron DeSantis,” Newsom told Politico. Newsom says that California’s tax credits made Tesla’s company possible and now Musk is heading to other states looking for freebies.

For a while, it looked as if Newsom’s war on Musk would get a huge assist from Apple CEO Tim Cook, who removed the tech giant’s advertising from the platform and then “also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store but won’t tell us why,” Musk tweeted.

Was it at the behest of China? Cook censored the ability of Chinese COVID-19 protesters to use the Airdrop feature on iPhones to communicate without government interference. Whose side is this guy on, anyway?

Cook and Musk seemed to make peace Wednesday when Cook hosted Musk at Apple HQ.

“Good conversation,” Musk wrote about the meeting. “Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

It’s unclear how long Musk can hold out from this onslaught by the far Left. Musk came for their beloved digital playground and promised more free speech.

The Left’s meltdown told you all you needed to know about its allegiance to free speech.

And Musk had better watch his six.