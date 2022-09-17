West Coast, Messed Coast™ Report – Gavin Newsom Is a Trojan Horse-Riding Bad Dad – Edition

The same folks who want teachers to read porn to kindergarteners now claim they want to make the internet “safe” for the children. Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report. And the tech world is sounding the alarm about how California is leading the effort to ruin the internet for everyone. Thanks, Bad Dad Gavin Newsom.

On September 15, the California governor signed AB 2273 into law. The idea is to keep kids off porn sites and stay away from groomers.

Now, if they could just do that in the classroom we might have a good plan here, but “The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act” ushers in the use of facial recognition technology to be used, not just for children, but for all users of the internet, according to the Mike Masnick over at TechDirt.

He writes in a column entitled, “Gavin Newsom F*cks Over The Open Internet, Signs Disastrously Stupid Age Appropriate Design Code,” that this bill is a pretext for changing the internet for everyone because “in order to determine who is a child, websites and apps will have to authenticate the age of ALL consumers before they can use the service. NO ONE WANTS THIS.”

He spits:

I’ve explained how the company it will likely benefit most is the world’s largest porn company — not to mention COVID disinfo peddlers and privacy lawyers. I’ve explained how the companies supporting the law insist that we shouldn’t worry because websites will just start scanning your face when you visit.

He sounds the alarm about how “age authentication usually also requires identity authentication, and that will end anonymous/unattributed online activity.” Fair point. Worse, the bill expands content moderation topics, and he believes that’s “a trojan horse for comprehensive regulation of Internet services and would turn the privacy-centric California Privacy Protection Agency/CPPA) into the general purpose Internet regulator.”

We used to turn to parents to police their children’s online activities, but the spokesmodel in the governor’s office needs to fundraise for his presidential star turn.

Newsom and his “first partner” (his wife) are under the impression that it’s the state’s job to oversee your child’s web experience, “As a parent, I am terrified of the effects technology addiction and saturation are having on our children and their mental health,” as if turning it off cannot be accomplished without the state. Gavin Newsom is a bad dad who simply can not say no to his children.

Newsom’s agreements with other states, including all of the West Coast, Messed Coast™, and even Virginia have put him in charge of energy choices, car choices, and now the internet.

I think I read somewhere that we are a republic, a representative democracy. You’d think someone would do something about such a Trojan horse-riding bad dad being in charge of people who didn’t vote for him.

Oh, and he’d like to take over journalism as well. Can’t wait to see the carrot and stick on this when California takes over the state’s journalism schools.

Peter Defazio is a retiring Oregon congressman who likes bikes, trains, and money. Now that he’s got his big pension and amassed properties in New Zealand, he’s bugging out of his 4th district gig. This, of course, leaves the seat open in the November election. And the election may hinge on a red-blooded American hero “liking” Instagram posts that have pictures of women in bikinis and also talking about the sex lives of celebrities on a podcast.

The state’s Democrats, who brought the nation a free speech law so broad that it equates live sex acts with political speech, making Oregon the most saturated market for porn stores and strip joints, are now scandalized by a younger man liking chicks in bikinis. Quick! Call the cops!

And who is this cretin? Who is this red-blooded American male? Republican Alek Skarlatos is a name you might know. Skarlatos is one of the heroes who, with his buddies, stopped a mass terrorist attack on a train heading to Paris. The former Army National Guard soldier was given the U.S. Army Soldier’s Medal. Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler, and Spencer Stone were given a Legion of Honor award from the French Government for their heroism. They’re heroes who put their lives on the line for innocents on that train. Skarlatos even appeared and came in third on Dancing With the Stars. Clint Eastwood even made a movie about the three.

Democrats are afraid that the one-party state may consider sending a Republican to Congress, so cue the scare mails. “This is so outrageous, Victoria,” it begins. It continues, Skarlatos “repeatedly ‘liked’ photos of underage girls in bikinis on Instagram and joked about strangling women.”

For all we know, they’re his friends or family members. And “strangling women”? Skarlatos appeared on his fellow hero’s podcast in 2018 to tout Eastwood’s movie and began speculating on a legal case out of Florida, reading Tinder messages, and speculating on the lives of celebrities. The Democrats’ last smear of the candidate fell flat, too.

The Democrats who want to read porn to your kids in the classroom and encourage drag queen story hour are really, really scared of Skarlatos. Good.

