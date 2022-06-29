California's Attorney General Leaks Names, Home Addresses of Gun Carriers – Including Cops, Judges

On Thursday, June 23, the Supreme Court released the Bruen decision which settles the pitched battle over whether the Second Amendment assures the God-given right to self-defense by being able to conceal and carry a gun most everywhere but “sensitive areas.”

On Friday, June 24, Rob Bonta, the attorney general of California, one of five entities whose “may issue” or “right of good cause” tests for carrying a gun were found unconstitutional, told law enforcement that its laws were no longer valid.

On Monday, June 27, Bonta’s department leaked the names, home addresses, phone numbers, race, and other personal information of every single concealed carry gun licensee in the state.

Stephen Gutowski of the gun-centric news website The Reload reported that “the California Department of Justice’s 2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal went live on Monday with publicly-accessible files that include identifying information for those who have concealed carry permits.” And it got worse.

“The leaked information includes the person’s full name, race, home address, date of birth, and date their permit was issued.” That’s right, their home address.

Once again, people put in public service believe more than ever that they do their jobs in service to a political party, not the people — and certainly not gun owners.

Indeed, the leak contained the home addresses of judges who had received gun permits.

The Reload reviewed a copy of the Lost Angeles County database and found 244 judge permits listed in the database. The files included the home addresses, full names, and dates of birth for all of them. The same was true for seven custodial officers, 63 people with a place of employment permit, and 420 reserve officers.

Considering that, up until now, getting a concealed carry permit in the most populous areas of California was difficult unless you could prove that you “needed” the gun, which the court found unconstitutional, people only in the most sensitive positions would have received approval to carry. These are the most vulnerable: crime victims, cops, judges, prosecutors, and others who feel the need to carry a gun to protect themselves.

The AG “leak” doxxed them all.

Indeed, the leak was more a feature than a bug of the state website. KTLA reported Fresno officials saying that “the state disabled access to the website hosting the data — but there are concerns that the information was copied and remains in circulation on social media and other parts of the internet. It is unknown how long the information was publicly accessible on the Department of Justice’s website.”

Chuck Michel of the California Rifle & Pistol Association said he didn’t think this was an accident. He told The Reload that “vindictive sore loser bureaucrats have endangered people’s lives and invited conflict by illegally releasing confidential private information. … Litigation is likely.”

Oregon Firearms Federation Executive Director Kevin Starrett told PJ Media that there will be more of this kind of anarchy to come. “I think what we are going to see is chaos and massive disrespect for the law by elected officials. … California just released all the private info of CHL holders. There will be more vindictive actions like that.”

Second Amendment supporters may need to break out their Kevlar underpants because, as Starrett explained, “I suspect that everything we have ever assumed about our legal processes will soon be history. We are basically in a lawless phase now where leftists ignore the law and the established rules and anyone who tries to live by them could find themselves in prison.”

Bonta later said that the state set up the gun dashboard to enhance “transparency.” He said without apology that “transparency is key to increasing public trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve.” His press release said transparency “was important to prevent gun violence, especially in the wake of the recent mass shootings.”

Now the bad guys know where the gun owners and judges live. They know the home address of the family of the officer who put them behind bars. They know where the prosecutor who put their fellow gang member in prison lives. I’m shocked they didn’t add dynamic maps to the judge’s homes like the pro-aborts at Ruth Sent Us did for Supreme Court justices.

The lawsuits can’t start soon enough. Let’s hope no one dies in the meantime.