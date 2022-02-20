Armed Portland Antifa Pick Fight With Violent Biker Gang Then Blame POLICE When Things Get Violent

Gunfire erupted when violent Antifa militants appear to have picked a fight with a notorious Portland, Ore. area biker gang.

Antifa lost.

At least one person ended up dead and five others were injured in Portland Saturday night.

Portland Police are still sorting things out, but what we know is that police were called out to a disturbance Saturday night shortly after 8 p.m., which quickly escalated into gunfire.

#BREAKING: On scene of a shooting on NE 55th and Hassalo. Scanner traffic says multiple people have been shot. One possible fatality. When I arrived I saw at least two victims being transported to the hospital. Waiting for more information from @PortlandPolice. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ijDegLtnHW — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) February 20, 2022

Portland Police said, “this incident started with a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters.”

#UPDATE ON MASS SHOOTING: @PortlandPolice say their preliminary investigation found the shooting started as a confrontation between an armed protester and an armed neighbor who lives nearby. Confirmed information is still limited at the time @fox12oregon — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) February 20, 2022

As Portland Police Public Information Officer Lt. Nathan Sheppard attempted to update the media on the shooting melee in Northeast Portland, two known Antifa militants took over the news conference, commandeered the microphones, and began blaming the police for failing to do their jobs to protect them.

According to Antifa protesters who took over the presser, identified by the Post Millennial as “Hailley Nolan and Dustin Ferreira,” the previous night their comrades had gone to confront members of the notorious Portland area biker gang, the Gypsy Jokers. Police say at least one of the Antifa militants was armed (which they usually are).

Nolan, who appeared to have trouble breathing, said it was the Portland Police Bureau’s fault when a woman died in the shooting melee and five others were wounded.

“They are sending Gypsy Jokers to kidnap us,” she breathlessly announced. She pointed to Lt. Sheppard and accused the police of encouraging the violence against Antifa, saying “they are sanctioning this violence against us. We are dying. We are trying to peacefully protest and they are killing us. And I want to know if any of you care. I want to know if Ted Wheeler cares.” See the video below.

She indicated why they took over the news conference by admitting, “we are not going to let them capture the narrative and lie,” as she pointed to the police.

We can understand why. When you’re Antifa and you pick a fight with a biker gang, Antifa looks pretty dumb.

While the media watched, the Antifa goons chased the lieutenant back to his patrol car and attempted to surround it — their favorite trick.

. @PortlandPolice cut the press availability short after protesters came and started harassing police and the press. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/YF4CeGyuNC — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) February 20, 2022

I grew up in Portland. Ever since I was a kid I’d heard about the Gypsy Jokers. You. Don’t. Mess. With. The. Gypsy Jokers. Capice? The Portland Gypsy Jokers are reputedly among the most violent, drug dealing, anti-social biker posses this side of the Hells Angels. They’re some bad dudes. Worse than Corn Pop.

Antifa and their BLM wingmen have done nothing but denigrate the Portland Police for the past two to three years, demanding they be defunded because “they are killing us,” according to the white woman at the presser.

Let’s just step back for a second to observe the irony that Portland Antifa has been at the forefront of calling for defunding police. Portland’s police department has been decimated by the defunding after city commissioners and the mayor took these Antifa dunces’ word that there should be fewer cops. Forced vaccinations took another swath of cops off the job. Portland’s Antifa was part of Gov. Kate Brown’s mask and vaccine shock troop enforcement as well.

The violent, childish Antifa came up against a notorious, violent biker gang who, unlike police, will fight back.

Antifa 0, Gypsy Jokers 1.

Here’s a look at the hijacked presser. LANGUAGE WARNING: