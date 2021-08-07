Free Speech? Trans City Councilor Confronts Crusty Shop Owner Over a Sign in His Shop. Now Antifa's Involved.

You may remember Aberdeen, Washington. It’s the small, working-class town where Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain came up. The coastal town of 20,000 is populated by people who get their hands dirty by fishing and logging. And it’s where Vietnam vet Don Sucher has run his Star Wars shop for more than 20 years.

Sucher, a crusty shop owner with a salty mouth, was confronted by a local city councilor, Tiesa Meri Meskis, born a man but who now identifies as a woman, over a sign in Sucher’s shop window.

“If You Were Born With a Dick, You’re Not a Chick,” the sign reads, in part.

Emboldened by the current corrosive zeitgeist of threats and intimidation to achieve political goals, Meskis barged into Sucher & Sons Star Wars Shop on Wednesday to video her planned confrontation with the elderly shop owner.

Meskis screamed at the shop owner, chanting for five minutes that “trans women are women” and Sucher wasn’t having it. Before he told the much larger council member to take the shrieking outside, he said she was “nuts,” “you don’t look like a woman,” and “you’re not a woman.”

The councilor berated the sign and accused the shop owner of being a bigot.

"If you are born with a dick, you are not a chick" An elderly business owner in Aberdeen, WA was confronted by trans councilwoman Tiesa Meskis (@valasule) over a sign she found offensive. She & an antifa group have announced a direct action outside the shop on 7 Aug at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/2Ukbjs2jAN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2021

Sucher later told a curious reporter from Seattle’s KING 5 News that he didn’t care about the council member’s feelings because the sign is so popular with the locals.

I don’t give a f**k about feelings anymore. I went to Vietnam to fight for all this sh*t. Do you think I care about some a**hole’s feeling? Absolutely not!

Though the shout fest appeared to be a planned stunt to embarrass Sucher and hurt his business, the council member later told KING 5 News that she did it to teach him to be compassionate for people like her.

Meskis told King 5 News that “we are who we are and we all want to be accepted in our community,” though she doesn’t accept him.

And now antifa’s involved. KING 5 News reports that the council member called in allies to protest the store on Saturday morning.

Aberdeen, Wash. council member Tiesa Meskis (@valasule), formerly known as Nathan Kennedy, & an antifa group have announced a direct action at the Sucher & Sons Star Wars Shop to oppose the 78-year-old man who told Meskis to her face that she is "not a woman." pic.twitter.com/kgQr05VLWd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2021

The council member identifies with antifa, hash tagging a salty Twitter post with #antifascist, for which is what antifa is the acronym.

Sucher says she went about it the wrong way, “I don’t care what they do, but don’t come in here and complain to me about stuff. I have free speech,” he told a reporter.

But does he, really?

A direct action against the shop on Saturday morning. That’s antifa-speak for we’re going to mess you up. Think Portland and Seattle. The local chapter of antifa said they’d be standing by to teach that old guy a lesson for exercising his free speech rights.

When the crusty vet said he’d have some friends of his own to protect him, they supposedly backed off.

This guy won’t accept the lie that men can become women so democrat brown shirts are going to try to destroy his business tomorrow Anyone who can go help him protect his business, please do so. God be with you, film everything, get faces of criminals, I’ll amplify your footage https://t.co/uRLA3RuAjM — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) August 7, 2021

Andy Ngo, who monitors antifa accounts on Twitter – yes, they’re still up and tweeting – discovered that the direct action reportedly has been postponed.

Update: The antifa group that called for a direct action against the Star Wars Shop in Aberdeen, Wash. has canceled the event after they learned that they could be outnumbered by counter-protesters. The owner of the shop put up a sign saying that people w/penises aren't women. pic.twitter.com/51HRvVNYrn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2021

Doxing, ratio-ing, giving bad reviews are already underway by antifa’s keyboard warriors against Sucher’s shop.

Stay tuned. This isn’t over.