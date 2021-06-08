How Low Will They Go? Now Washington State Backs Weed Giveaways for Getting COVID Shots

COVID cases are down by 41% over the last few weeks, but you wouldn’t know it based on the clownish and desperate-sounding cons state health officials have concocted to get people to take an mRNA shot. And now comes Washington State with the most morally bankrupt con of all.

You probably thought Bill de Blasio promising free Shake Shack burgers and fries to lure all those New York investment bankers into getting a COVID shot was pathetic—and you are absolutely right.

Want some fries with that vax? Thank you to #NYC’s own @ShakeShack for helping us spread the word: get vaccinated (and lunch) New York City! ➡️ https://t.co/cNSZQW3Wf1

➡️ 1-877-VAX-4NYC pic.twitter.com/MzKMcxFzX4 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 13, 2021

But we have a new low for these giveaways with the announcement that Washington State will allow pot stores to give away weed in exchange for a COVID shot in its—wait for it—”Joints for Jabs” program, according to The New York Post.

Washington state residents of legal age can get a free joint at a licensed marijuana store if they receive an on-site coronavirus vaccine, officials said Monday. The “Joints for Jabs” program was approved by the state Liquor and Cannabis Board as a way to entice residents to get vaccinated. The initiative applies to anyone over 21. In exchange for getting a shot at an on-site clinic, licensed adult-use weed shops will dish out a free pre-rolled joint.

My Northwest reports that “Joints for Jabs” will be for a limited time under specific conditions:

The ordinance will be in effect between June 7 and July 12, 2021. It will apply solely to cannabis dispensaries hosting an “active vaccine clinic event at the retail location,” and will be limited to one complimentary joint per customer.

I like “Pot for Shots” better, but nobody asked me. And do you know why nobody asked me? Because there’s not a chance in hell I would have gone along with this cockamamie idea. What’s next, “Shots for Shots,” wherein bars would give Jello or tequila shots for every COVID shot? How about giving cigarettes away in a “Cigs for Sticks” program?

These unseemly giveaways are like dressing up in a pork chop suit just to get your dog to play with you. That’s how bad it’s getting out there.

The only program that I actually like is in West Virginia where they’re giving away guns. Ohio has instituted a special COVID lottery. California is giving away $100 million in prizes and gift cards. Alabama will let you drive two laps at Talladega if you just get an mRNA injection. Maine is giving away state park passes and fishing licenses.

But Washington State’s weed program is downright undignified and lowbrow. And, did I mention, probably unnecessary?

According to My Northwest, Washington State has already achieved 70% vaccination rates for those eligible, which used to be referred to as herd immunity before that became a taboo subject by the science-y experts. And the stats don’t count people with natural immunity because they had the disease.

The White House is celebrating Washington as the 13th state to have 70% of its adult population vaccinated with at least one dose, but those metrics don’t match the state’s numbers. According to the state Department of Health, Washington is at 63%. […]Gov. Inslee has said that Washington state will reopen on June 30 or once 70% of those age 16 and up have at least initiated vaccination, whichever comes first.

So smoke up, Washington!

Our “betters” working in state and county government believe that Washington is just a few joints away from getting to their vaccination goals. This is what they think of us.

Here, smoke up and forget that you had a principled reason for not wanting the shot.

It’s not like I’m against bribes, I am a mother, after all, but for goodness sake, pot for shots? Really? This is the message we want to send to the impressionable children, miillennials of America, and the president’s son?