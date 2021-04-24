News & Politics

Smarter-Than-You NYT Award-Winning Columnist Says Antifa and BLM Riots Were a Right-Wing Fever Dream

By Victoria Taft Apr 24, 2021 8:19 PM ET
Police stand near a department of corrections building that was on fire during protests, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Paul Krugman, a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist at The New York Times, has claimed that the antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots of the past year were fake news. And you’re a big, fat dummy if you disagree.

Krugman claimed that reports of those riots were just gaslighting from right wingers.

In a series of tweets, Krugman claimed that the people in the riot-ravaged cities don’t think their cities are riot-ravaged at all.

In reality, given that GOP supporters believe that rampaging mobs burned and looted major cities — somehow without the people actually living in those cities noticing — getting them to see facts about something as abstract as the deficit is a hopeless cause

Ignore the rioting and looting in Portland.

Recommended: Seattle Antifa Hate Group Threatens to Burn Down Church Over Event With Charlie Kirk

They were mere mirages.

The third precinct in Minneapolis wasn’t really torched by rioters.

The Apple store and cop union hall weren’t really vandalized by rioters.

Wait, is that a fire?

Recommended: It’s Official: The George Floyd Riots Were the Most Destructive in U.S. History

As Fox News noted, in order to cling to his beliefs, Krugman had to ignore (at least) 18 deaths and $2 billion in property damage.

Krugman made the claim hours after the Times ignored 18 deaths and nearly $2 billion in property damage nationwide in an article slamming Republican bills designed to stop what the liberal newspaper considered mostly “peaceful” protests.

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz joked that covering Seattle’s Capitol Hill CHAZ/CHOP zones last summer with colleague Julio Rosas of Townhall must have been a bad dream.

Rosas guesses that the Minneapolis and Kenosha riots he covered were figments of his imagination.

Krugman’s rationale seemed to be that since rioters didn’t burn entire cities it wasn’t really that big of a deal.

Obviously, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler didn’t get the memo from Krugman. He declared Friday that he wanted to “take back our city from antifa” rioters.

The Portland Police, which has an ongoing timeline of riots and protests, didn’t get the memo, either.

Portland antifa riot timeline
Portland timeline of protests and riots after the death of George Floyd.

Krugman’s assessment coincided with the Times’s article excoriating the anti-riot bills being considered in several states. Fox News noted, however, that in order to excoriate those bills the Times needed to turn a blind eye toward the actual violence, deaths, and damage.

Recommended: Say Their Names: 26 People Killed in the George Floyd Riots

The Times then claimed, “The laws carry forward the hyperbolic message Republicans have been pushing in the 11 months since Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice swept the country: that Democrats are tolerant of violent and criminal actions from those who protest against racial injustice.”

Fox News:

The newspaper essentially began a public relations campaign for protestors, reporting [that] “the overwhelming majority of last summer’s nationwide Black Lives Matter protests were peaceful,” “more than 96 percent involved no property damage or police injuries,” and “most of the protests held across Florida last summer were also peaceful.”

But to The New York Times they were “mostly peaceful” protests, so no biggie.

Billions of dollars in rioter-caused destruction occurred, but Krugman didn’t notice, so it didn’t happen.

Insurance companies didn’t notice the millions paid out for riot damage.

We get it, Paul. Not everyone was killed in Chicago over the weekend either, but to the victims’ loved ones, work mates, and neighbors, each shooting mattered. And each one was a tragedy.

So it is with riots and mobs. It doesn’t have to happen to your whole city for you to feel intimidated. Downtown Portland is a ghost town. The mob did that. People are afraid to go there.

Recommended: Did Wrecking Ball Maxine Waters Give Derek Chauvin Grounds for an Appeal?

Sure, they didn’t riot in front of your house or burn it down, but they might do that in order to attain their terroristic goals. The fact that people worry about it answers the question.

Victoria Taft
Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Parler, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out this year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]
Tags: ANTIFA NEW YORK TIMES
TRENDING
Editor's Choice