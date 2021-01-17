Remember When Hollywood Said It Was 'Patriotic' and 'Heroic' to Overturn Trump's Election?

Remember when was “sedition” was “patriotic”? When “treason” was “voting your conscience”? Or when a “coups de grace” was “support and solidarity”? It’s understandable if you don’t remember, after all, it was four long years ago in an election far, far away.

There’s been a lot of hyperbolic gobbledygook said about Donald Trump since then, so it’s understandable that this dreck dribbled down the memory hole of dumb things uttered by dumb people.

Four years ago, the Hollywood glitterati produced a video asking Republican members of the Electoral College to ignore the voters and instead dump Donald Trump. They called the video “Unite For America” to “support the electors.”

Oddly, calling for overturning an election was not dismissed out of hand as treasonous or seditious as it is now.

Now, instead of being refused seats on swanky Harvard University committees like Representative Elise Stefanik or being “un-personed” like brilliant Harvard graduates Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Hollywood encouraged the electors to be “heroic” and dump Trump because it was “patriotic.”

“The American people trusts that your voice speaks for us all,” intoned one actor.

Another actor affected a grave visage when she lectured from her deep knowledge of the Broadway musical Hamilton – who five minutes ago the Left wanted erased from the $20 bill because was a racist-white-slave-holding founding-father –

“You will make yourself heard on the constitutional responsibility granted to you by Alexander Hamilton himself.”

“You have the position, the authority, and the opportunity to go down in the books as an American hero, Who. Changed. The. Course. Of. History,” said the earnest Martin Sheen-led chorus of professionally lit actors, who play dress up and say words written by other people for a living.

People who routinely dismiss America as a profoundly flawed, racist, and a horrible place to live all of a sudden experienced a frisson of patriotism and implored Republican deplorables that it would be a “service to the American people” in this “great nation” by dumping Trump.

People who had previously dismissed all Trump supporters as white-nationalist-Nazi-racists promised that if they only chose Hillary Clinton, they would “have my respect” … for what that’s worth.

Tom Elliott of Grabien reminds us that, so ardently did the Left want electors to dump the duly elected president, at least one Michigan elector was told he’d be killed with – a “bullet,” a “noose,” or “arson” – if he didn’t vote for Hillary.

One Mich elector on the receiving end of this pressure campaign said: "I’ve received death threats; people talking about putting a bullet in the back of my mouth, burning my family, sending me pictures of a noose, & saying that if I don’t vote for Hillary Clinton, they’ll get me" pic.twitter.com/lYxuTsSzvi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 17, 2021

We agree that raiding the Capitol Building was wrong and the people who did it should be punished.

And let us also agree that wanting an audit of the 2020 hinky election irregularities, as Republican lawmakers asked for, isn’t un-patriotic, treasonous or a coup de grace, either.