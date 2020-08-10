Seattle City Council Defunds Police to Get More of That 'Summer of Love' Crime and Chaos

It seems like just yesterday CHOP and/or CHAZ was Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s “summer of love” utopian dream. But the reality – murders, shootings, rapes, and assaults – were so lit, so enticing, that the far Left members of the Seattle City Council are thirsting for more!

As I reported earlier, the supermajority of the Leftists on the council have voted to begin defunding the police. Fox News explains what that may mean.

… [R]educing the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition as well as cutting the $285,000 annual salary of the Police Chief Carmen Best and other top officers. Best is the city’s first Black police chief and the pay cut would put her salary well below her White predecessor. The council’s plan also removes officers from a team that dismantles homeless camps. “While we can’t do everything in this summer rebalancing package, we have set the path forward for tremendous work in front of us as a council and as a city,” Councilwoman Teresa Mosqueda said.

Police? Laws? Pfft!

Fox News reported that the vote to begin defunding the police came with one “nay” vote, that of commie Kshama Sawant, who said the plans didn’t go far enough to destroy the cop shop, so she was out.

The Democrats on Seattle City Council have refused to Defund police. They voted No on the People's Budget demand to defund the police by 50%. Now they're getting ready to roll back what they voted yes on: to have $375K for community by limiting bloated police executive salaries. — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) August 10, 2020

On Sunday afternoon, thousands of Seattleites, who have suffered through the lawlessness of antifa and Black Lives Matter riots and the CHAZ/CHOP debacle, rallied in favor of fully funding the police.

Defend @SeattlePD supporters far outnumbered the counterprotesters. The silent majority came out strong. A message that was repeated by the Seattle Police Union today was that “Public safety is not a political stance. No matter Democrat or Republican we can all support SPD.” pic.twitter.com/RxONVnKLAf — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 10, 2020

But those chants and well wishes for the thin blue line went unheard.

Let’s hope that Washingtonians keep their self-defense and gun rights. They’ll need them to defend themselves against the fascistic antifa mobs. The police sure won’t be able to help.

Soon, they may not exist.