Elon Musk Dares California to Arrest Him for Re-Starting His Tesla Plant. Who's With Him?

Tech entrepreneur and visionary Elon Musk has had it with California’s COVID-19 shut down and over the weekend threatened to close down his Tesla car plant for good in Fremont and move to Texas or Nevada.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.

A California Assemblywoman, Lorena Gonzalez, who did the bidding of her paymasters in the AFL-CIO and killed the gig economy, destroying the jobs of thousands of Californians, told Musk was he could do with his Tesla jobs.

Message received — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

Monday Musk came up with another idea. He’ll stay and re-open. NOW.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.

Can you imagine any other recent tech entrepreneur willing to get arrested for the right to stay in business?

Could you imagine a Sergey Brin and Larry Page willing to go to jail for shutting down the Google headquarters if they were still in charge? Tim Cook of Apple? Please. Bill Gates? Naw, he’s too busy trying to lock everyone else in. Mark Cuban? Only if his opponent was a Republican would he consider such a daring move. Peter Thiel probably would.

There’s just not a lot of testicular fortitude in the tech world.

Not all heroes wear capes, as the cliche goes. Elon Musk may not be the hero we thought we wanted, but maybe he’s the hero we needed today. Sometimes people with their head in the clouds, like the founder of SpaceX, grasp the very real-world problems with Gavin Newsom’s micromanagement of California’s endless COVID-19 shut down.

Lead on Elon.

