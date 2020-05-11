May 11, 2020

BLUE STATE BLUES: Elon Musk Moving Tesla Out Of California Over Shutdown? “Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore. The ‘it’ in this case is the decision by the Interim Health Officer of Alameda County to take a more cautious approach to reopening businesses than the course outlined by Governor Gavin Newsom and President Trump. This means that Musk hasn’t been given the green light to reopen Tesla headquarters as he planned to do this week. As a result, he claimed this weekend that he would be suing the county and also relocating his headquarters to either Texas or Nevada.”