News & Politics

General Flynn Sends Powerful Message After the Big News About His Case and it Stars His Grandson

By Victoria Taft May 07, 2020 6:35 PM EST
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

General Michael Flynn hugged his lawyer, according to an interview with attorney Sidney Powell on “The Mark Levin Show,” and then posted to Twitter his reaction to the Department of Justice dropping his case on Thursday.

Holding the children’s book I Love You, Americanly, a book about the love of country and parent, Flynn’s grandson, a toddler identified as Travis, waved a little American flag and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Flynn wrote above the video, “My grandson Travis…’and JUSTICE for ALL.'”

There’s Been a HUGE Development in the Michael Flynn Case

Trump’s Response to DOJ Dropping the Case Against Flynn Is Spectacular

After His Self-Righteous Flynn Tweet, Someone Should Check Jim Comey for Burn Marks

Tags: General Michael Flynn Russiagate Spygate Mueller Comey
TRENDING
Editor's Choice