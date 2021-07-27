Former Drudge Report Editor Launches Conservative Alternative

The Drudge Report, that longtime haven for conservative news and wacky headlines on the internet, has gone lamestream, and many conservatives have launched new platforms to replace the gaping hole it has left behind.

Even a former editor of the Drudge Report, Joseph Curl, has stepped up to resurrect the Drudge spirit. On Tuesday, Curl announced the launch of Off The Press, a conservative-orientated aggregator that he says will have a “fearless attitude” toward covering “everything for those who devour news all day,” Just the News reported.

Curl intends for Off The Press to be a premier, 24/7 news aggregator that consumers can trust. He said the Drudge Report has become just another echo chamber for the legacy media.

“Now more than ever, keeping up with the most important stories is a battle,” Curl told Just the News. “With social media deluging everyone with endless posts on their news feeds, the internet needs an editor to cull the very best stories and present them on a single site. That will be the sole mission of Off The Press.”

Paul Bedard, “Washington Secrets” columnist for The Washington Examiner, will join Curl at Off The Press.

Although the news site’s perspective will be mainly conservative, Off The Press will also include coverage from all political angles, keeping voters aware of developments from the Left and the Right — and everywhere in between. While the site will include all kinds of news topics, Curl has pledged to avoid some of the more wacky topics that have long been a signature of The Drudge Report.

“But unlike the Drudge Report,” Curl told Just the News, “you won’t see any stories about exorcisms!”

Drudge Report alternatives have picked up traction, but it remains unclear who will take up the mantle. Citizen Free Press had an extremely strong launch and seems to be doing well, despite some potential targeting from Big Tech. Dan Bongino’s The Bongino Report has also made a respectable foray into the space.

Off The Press may have an edge with Curl and Bedard, but its name does not have the same ring to it as The Drudge Report, or Citizen Free Press or The Bongino Report. Then again, sites with stranger names have taken off.