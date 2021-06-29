Big Tech Platform Silences Andy Ngo

SoundCloud has de-platformed Andy Ngo, editor-in-chief at The Post Millennial and an intrepid reporter on antifa. The tech platform removed Ngo’s podcast — creatively titled “Things You Should Ngo” — “on the grounds of being dedicated to violating” the site’s rules, The Post Millennial reported.

“Big Tech is not nonpartisan nor neutral. Being permanently suspended from [SoundCloud] without knowing why or even having an opportunity to appeal is how it is now. Join me on [Locals] instead to support me & get access to exclusive content,” Ngo tweeted.

Big Tech is not nonpartisan nor neutral. Being permanently suspended from @SoundCloud without knowing why or even having an opportunity to appeal is how it is now. Join me on @OnLocals instead to support me & get access to exclusive content: https://t.co/ohiKF2NOs7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2021

The latest “Things You Should Ngo” episode debuted more than one year ago. SoundCloud merely notified Ngo that his podcast had been removed — it did not give him the option to appeal the decision or to seek further information.

SoundCloud’s Trust & Safety Team sent Ngo an email informing him of the apparently un-appealable decision. The team claimed Ngo had violated the platform’s Terms of Use and Community Guidelines, which forbid users from posting content “that is abusive, libellous, defamatory, pornographic or obscene, that promotes or incites violence, terrorism, illegal acts, or hatred on the grounds of race, ethnicity, cultural identity, religious belief, disability, gender, identity or sexual orientation, or is otherwise objectionable in SoundCloud’s reasonable discretion.”

SoundCloud did not cite an exact reason for the ban. However, The Post Millennial reported that when the platform removes an account, the account, its tracks, its follower list, and its statistics are removed from the platform and cannot be returned.

Ngo’s podcast featured discussions with notable figures such as Portland-based radio host Lars Larson, conservative columnist and author Michelle Malkin, and British author Douglas Murray. Shortly after the podcast debuted in 2018, Ngo — then working for Quilette — infiltrated an anti-Jordan Peterson protest in Portland and spoke with the professor himself.

The woke cancel culture mob has come for Ngo, both in the form of violent antifa thugs and in the form of social pressure. Ngo has faced repeated beatings at the hands of antifa, who seem bent on revenge for his reporting. He has complained that Portland police have not followed up with him regarding multiple threats to his life.

Antifa mobs targeted Powell’s Books, Portland’s largest bookstore, for the crime of selling Ngo’s book Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy online. The store refused to sell physical copies in store, but the owner cited hundreds of emails, calls, and social media comments calling for the removal of Unmasked from the website. Demonstrations outside the Burnside location forced the store’s closure.

Most recently, the mob directed its outrage to Winston Marshall, then the guitarist of the band Mumford & Sons, who had dared to tweet about Ngo’s book. Marshall decided to leave the band to protect his bandmates from the cultural pressure.

Given this background, it seems likely that antifa agitators likely lobbied SoundCloud to remove Ngo, and the company complied, even though Ngo had not posted an episode for his podcast in more than a year.