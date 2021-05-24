Son of Hamas Founder Urges Israel to Take Down Hamas Leaders... Even During Ceasefire

Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of Hamas founder Hassan Yousef, urged Israel to assassinate Hamas leaders even during the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which began on Friday. Hamas fired thousands of rockets into Israel after Israeli police injured Palestinians amid a riot. Israel returned fire, targeting Hamas military targets. Hamas has reported that at least 230 Palestinians died in the conflict, while at least ten Israelis also died.

Mosab Yousef told The New York Post that top Hamas leaders like his father likely rode out the recent violence in secure underground bunkers while they used the deaths of their own people to secure propaganda points.

“Hundreds of children have paid the price. These type of people cannot get away with what they did. They should not feel safe for a day,” Mosab Yousef insisted. “Hamas hates Israel more than they love their own children.”

Recommended: The Hamas Rocket Attacks Are Based on a Lie

He called on Israel to assassinate leaders of the terrorist group in order to “teach them a lesson and hold them accountable.”

“Assassinating Hamas leadership will not destroy Hamas, but it will teach them a lesson and hold them accountable,” the Hamas founder’s son insisted. “Next time, before you get civilians on both sides involved in a bloodbath, you need to think 1,000 times. This is my personal suggestion.”

Mosab Yousef said the real estate dispute in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood was just a pretext for Hamas’s attack.

“Hamas was very disappointed by the Abraham Accords that ignored them completely,” he said of the historic peace deals that the Trump administration coordinated between Israel and many Arab Muslim states in 2020. Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Muslim-majority Kosovo, Sudan, and Morocco formally acknowledged the state of Israel, and Saudi Arabia was well on the way. “It’s the new reality that President Donald Trump made in the region. This is a new reality and Hamas is not prepared to accept it.”

“The Middle East understood Trump’s language very well. It was the language of fire. He did not show lots of tolerance,” Mosab Yousef explained. “The seventh-century mentality of the Middle East misunderstands tolerance as weakness.”

Born in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Mosab Yousef rejected Hamas and began secretly collaborating with Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, in 1997. He served as an Israeli intelligence asset for ten years. He converted to Christianity, fled to the United States, and became a citizen in 2018. He lives in California. His father has blessed his assassination. His brother, Sheik Yousef, defected from Hamas in 2019, denouncing the group as a “racist terror organization that is dangerous for the Palestinian people.”

Mosab Yousef told the Post that he saw the light after working with his father’s comrades in an Israeli jail during the 1990s. At Megiddo Prison, he saw Hamas inmates trying to weed out supposed Israeli collaborators. He recalled Hamas leaders inserting needles under finger nails and using burning plastics to char inmates’ flesh.

“Many, if not all, had nothing to do with Israeli intelligence,” Mosab Yousef recalled. “I will never forget their screams. I started asking myself a question. What if Hamas succeeded in destroying Israel and building a state. Will they destroy our people in this way?”

While the Gaza Palestinians elected Hamas in 2006, the terror organization has not held an election since. Mosab Yousef claimed that Gaza Palestinians live in fear of Hamas.

“The silence of the majority of Gaza is not because they support Hamas, but because they are afraid of Hamas,” he told The Post. “The people live in fear. Hamas rules over them by the sword. If you oppose Hamas they will shoot you or hang you immediately. You and your family are finished.”

Hamas arguably committed multiple war crimes in the recent conflict, and the terrorist group’s leaders should be held accountable for them. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that international bodies like the United Nations will hold them accountable. Furthermore, if Israel were to use the ceasefire as an opportunity to assassinate Hamas leaders as Mosab Yousef suggested, that would only provide support for Hamas’s false claim that Israel instigated the recent conflict.

Recommended: Biden Snatched War From the Jaws of Israel Peace Deals. Pence Explains How He Did It

Whether or not Israel should heed Yousef’s advice, his remarks illustrate just how evil Hamas is and why Americans — and others across the world — should support Israel’s right to defend itself from this terrorist threat.