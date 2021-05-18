WATCH: Hunter Biden Dodges Questions About 'The Big Guy' and His Gun Application Form

Investigative journalist Phelim McAleer, a documentary filmmaker who exposed abortionist Kermit Gosnell and who is producing the film My Son Hunter, traveled to the Venice, Calif., home of President Joe Biden’s surviving son, Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden has done multiple softball interviews regarding his memoir. McAleer attempted to ask Hunter Biden questions about his emails and about his firearm application, but the president’s son avoided him, fleeing into his home.

“Hunter Biden is terrified of the truth about the corruption being revealed,” McAleer said in a statement. “That’s why he ran back in his house when he realized journalists were there to ask him serious questions. He’s used to easy questions from his Hollywood friends like Jimmy Kimmel, but when he’s faced with the serious allegations against him and his family – he runs scared. Hunter may not have answered us today but we will be back and we will have our questions answered.”

McAleer drove a truck with a digital billboard asking Hunter Biden some hard-hitting questions last week.

He parked near Biden’s home and then rang the doorbell. A Secret Service agent approached him, asking, “How can I help you?”

“Yeah, we’re looking to ask Mr. Biden some questions,” McAleer responded. “I’m a journalist, and I have some questions on the truck there for him, as well.”

“Hunter? Sorry, the doorbell was pressed,” the Secret Service agent said to the president’s son.

“Oh, hi, Hunter! We have some questions right here for you on the truck. Is that your signature, Hunter? Is that your signature?” McAleer asked, pointing to the firearm background check form that Hunter Biden signed.

Biden allegedly violated federal law by responding “no” to the question, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” on the background check form.

“Why did he run? Hunter, why did you run back?” McAleer asked as Hunter Biden ran into the house.

“You’re publicizing a book. Would you like to come out and answer some questions?” the journalist asked.

A Secret Service officer noted, “It’s a private residence.”

“He’s a public figure, he’s publicizing a book,” McAleer responded.

“Not right now, he’s not,” the officer replied.

“He obviously went inside because he doesn’t want company at this time,” a female Secret Service officer stated.

McAleer continued, “Hunter, who is ‘The Big Guy’? Is Joe Biden ‘The Big Guy’?”

The journalist was referring to emails from a laptop that appears to have belonged to Hunter Biden and testimony from former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski suggesting that Joe Biden himself took a cut of his son’s lucrative deals with foreign governments, including China. A May 13, 2017, email discussing the allocation of equity in a Chinese deal mentioned that “10 percent [was to be] held by H for the Bug Guy.”

“In that email, there’s no question that H stands for Hunter, Big Guy for his father, Joe Biden, and Jim for Jim Biden,” Bobulinski explained.

“On numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing but only face-to-face. In fact, I was advised by Gillier and Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden’s involvement secret,” the former associate recalled.

The emails surfaced and Bobulinski spoke out during the 2020 election, but Big Tech and the legacy media worked to bury the story, falsely claiming it was misinformation. Studies after the election suggested that if Biden voters had known about the story, they would not have voted for Joe Biden and Donald Trump would likely have won the 2020 election.

While some of McAleer’s tactics may seem desperate, the journalist is asking important questions. Hunter Biden’s refusal to answer them is damning.