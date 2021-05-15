Biden Stumbles on an Innovative Way to Push His Transgender Agenda: Import Trans Migrants

From day one, President Joe Biden has twisted the law and has turned aspects of society upside down to push transgender activism through executive orders, even attempting to resurrect a mandate that would force Catholic hospitals and doctors to perform transgender surgery against their consciences. Yet transgender people only account for 0.4 percent of the population. It does not make sense to railroad women’s rights, religious freedom, and free speech to kowtow to such a small population.

So the Biden administration stumbled on an innovative way to push this radical agenda: prioritizing immigrants who identify as transgender, giving them special humanitarian exemptions at the border.

Yes, really. The Biden administration has expanded humanitarian exemptions to a border health order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. The administration already had exemptions for minor children traveling alone — which arguably helped human traffickers and likely contributed to the record number of unaccompanied children who crossed the border in March.

The administration expanded humanitarian exemptions to families with young children and those who identify as transgender.

“More migrants are being granted humanitarian exceptions because they are considered the most vulnerable, including families with young children and transgender people who had been living in dangerous conditions in Mexican border towns,” NPR reported on Wednesday.

Immigration experts and aid groups have faulted the administration for not explaining how the system works.

“There’s no clear set of criteria for which families are allowed in,” Jessica Bolter, an analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, told NPR. “So it can really seem to migrants kind of like a game of chance.”

Sarah Peck, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), confirmed the policy to NPR.

“We are working to streamline a system for identifying and lawfully processing particularly vulnerable individuals who warrant humanitarian exceptions under the order,” Peck said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the order, known as Title 42, under the Trump administration, in order to fight the spread of COVID-19. The Biden administration has granted exemptions to the order in order to protect the most vulnerable. The system began last week on a small scale in El Paso, Texas, but analysts expect the administration to expand it across the southern border.

It makes sense to prioritize unaccompanied minors and families with young children on humanitarian grounds, but the Biden administration is sending a message by prioritizing people who identify as transgender, as well. While those who identify as transgender do experience higher rates of suicide, much of American society has bent over backwards to accommodate this tiny minority.

Biden probably wouldn’t mind if his policy brings more transgender people to the United States, strengthening the case for his radical transgender policies.

As Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito warned in his dissent in the case Bostock v. Clayton County (2020), transgender policies of the kind Biden has implemented threaten important rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

Biden’s orders undermine privacy by allowing biological males to use women’s bathrooms and changing rooms. They undermine fairness by allowing biological males to compete against biological females in women’s sports. They force women’s shelters to admit biological males who claim to identify as transgender, which may allow criminal assaulters to pretend a false identity as an excuse to prey on victims. They threaten the rights of churches, synagogues, mosques, and other religious institutions to act on the conviction that biological sex is immutable — and they threaten to force teachers to violate their consciences.

Biden has also fought to resurrect an Obama-era order that forces Catholic hospitals to perform transgender surgery, even though these hospitals consider the surgery to be harmful, a violation of the Hippocratic oath.

Lastly, Biden’s transgender agenda threatens the freedom of speech. While many Americans disagree with transgender identity, some employers have mandated that employees refer to people who identify as transgender with pronouns matching each person’s gender identity. This represents an egregious violation of free speech, but Biden has signaled his support for transgender pronouns by including gender pronouns on a White House contact form.

Biden threatens to overhaul many aspects of American society to kowtow to a tiny minority, but his special exemptions for transgender immigrants may increase that minority and thus bolster his radical agenda.

It may make sense to reexamine Title 42. While new COVID-19 strains have wreaked havoc in countries like India, the widespread availability of vaccines has significantly bolstered America against the pandemic. Yet Biden appears unwilling to admit that the threat of COVID-19 has significantly diminished.. Instead, he has maintained Title 42 while granting exemptions to favored groups — a recipe for disaster.