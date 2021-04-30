Tim Scott Faces Heinous Racist Attacks For Telling the Truth

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) delivered a powerful response to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress on Wednesday. He noted that despite Biden’s unity rhetoric, “the president and his party are pulling us further apart.” He spoke about his struggles as a black man, but he countered the leftist critical race theory narrative by clearly stating that “America is not a racist country.”

For that, leftist influencers and Democrats branded Scott “Uncle Tim” and accused him of trying to protect “white supremacy.”

“A major strategy of racists, is to incentivize one of it’s [sic] Black victims to act as the crash test dummy for white supremacy. When Uncle Tim Scott says America is not a racist country, he is fully aware he is speaking in bad faith. The purpose is to protect white supremacists,” film producer Tariq Nasheed, who has more than 250,000 followers on Twitter, declared.

Former MSNBC host Touré defended the “Uncle Tim” label — a racist attack suggesting that Tim Scott is an “Uncle Tom,” a traitor to his race.

“What makes Tim Scott an Uncle Tim? He has siblings and they have kids. Duh,” Touré sardonically wrote. Then he got to the real issue: “Also he was on TV denying that America is racist thus aiding and abetting white supremacy.”

Talbert Swan, a Canadian bishop and the president of Greater Springfield NAACP in Massachusetts, delivered perhaps the most nasty attack.

“Uncle Tim Scott has perfected the art of sycophantic bootlicking,” Swan tweeted. “He’s a master step n fetch it artist and cunning white supremacy apologist, who demonstrated his buck dancing skills in front of the entire world.”

Adam Ford, founder of The Babylon Bee, arguably gave the best response to this attack: “As this ‘pastor’ so colorfully illustrates, ‘antiracism’ is nothing more than actual racists discovering a way to shout their racism in civil society without being silenced … because it allows them to accuse anyone who disagrees with them of racism!”

Swan did not shy away from attacking Vice President Kamala Harris when she echoed Scott in saying, “I don’t think America is a racist country.” He did not use the same kind of race-tinged attacks against Harris as he did against Scott, however.

“This comment is as asinine as Uncle Tim Scott’s,” Swan responded. “Stop giving white supremacy cover.”

While Swan did attack Harris for her truthful admission, he also stepped up to defend her when Meghan McCain referred to her as “Kamala.”

“It’s Madam Vice President, not Kamala, you disrespectful shrew,” he jabbed at McCain. After McCain praised Tim Scott, Swan again attacked the senator as “Uncle Tim” tweeting, “Uncle Tim Scott is a sycophantic white supremacy apologist.”

By attacking Scott as an “Uncle Tim,” these left-leaning commentators proved the senator’s point.

“Nowhere do we need common ground more desperately than in our discussions of race,” Scott said in his speech. “I have experienced the pain of discrimination. I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason. To be followed around a store while I’m shopping.”

Yet he also described having ” experienced a different kind of intolerance. I get called ‘Uncle Tom’ and the N-word — by ‘progressives’! By liberals! Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privilege… because a relative owned land generations before my time.”

Yet Scott also condemned the divisive racialist politics of critical race theory that the Democratic Party has championed.

“A hundred years ago, kids in classrooms were taught the color of their skin was their most important characteristic — and if they looked a certain way, they were inferior. Today, kids again are being taught that the color of their skin defines them — and if they look a certain way, they’re an oppressor,” he lamented.

“From colleges to corporations to our culture, people are making money and gaining power by pretending we haven’t made any progress. By doubling down on the divisions we’ve worked so hard to heal. You know this stuff is wrong,” Scott said.

Then he delivered the message that so triggered the leftists: “Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.”

Yet Scott does not oppose police reform. Elsewhere in the speech, he said, “Believe me, I know our healing is not finished. In 2015, after the shooting of Walter Scott, I wrote a bill to fund body cameras. Last year, after the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, I built an even bigger police reform proposal.”

“But my Democratic colleagues blocked it! I extended an olive branch. I offered them amendments. But Democrats used the filibuster to block the debate from even happening,” Scott recalled. “My friends across the aisle seemed to want the issue… more than they wanted a solution.”

On issue after issue — from COVID-19 relief to the infrastructure bill to police reform — Democrats in Congress and the Biden administration has refused to work with Republicans to craft a bipartisan clean piece of legislation that addresses the issue without including massive Democratic handouts. Each time, Democrats turned away Republican efforts.

Only about 5 percent of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 “relief” package Biden signed actually went to fighting the pandemic. Only about 10.5 percent of his $2.25 trillion “infrastructure” bill actually funds traditional infrastructure. Democrats fought Tim Scott’s police reform bill before Scott had finished writing it. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) called it a “token” effort and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tripled down on accusations that Republicans were “trying to get away with murder, the murder of George Floyd” because Tim Scott’s provisions against chokeholds did not go far enough, in her view.

In fact, Tim Scott’s JUSTICE Act is substantially similar to the Democrats’ bill, the Justice in Policing Act. Yet the Democrats’ bill goes further by banning chokeholds and no-knock raids rather than incentivizing police departments to ban them, by prohibiting “racial, religious and discriminatory profiling,” and by eliminating qualified immunity for law enforcement.

The fact that Tim Scott counters critical race theory and the claim that America is “systemically racist” does not make him an “Uncle Tim” or a “white supremacy apologist.” America has indeed experienced tremendous racial progress thanks to abolition, the civil rights amendments, the civil rights movement, the election of a black president, and more.

It is extremely telling that proponents of critical race theory are willing to engage in racist attacks against a black Republican because he disagrees with their hyperbolic rhetoric. This episode demonstrates that it is vitally important for Americans to reject critical race theory and the hucksters who push it.