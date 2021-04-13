GOP Sellout John Boehner Reveals Who He Voted for in 2020

Former House Speaker John Boehner may have written a book trashing the Republican Party, but even he couldn’t bring himself to vote for the “moderate” Joe Biden’s radical agenda in 2020. Boehner, who has condemned Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) as a “political terrorist” and the modern GOP as “Crazytown,” nonetheless voted for Donald Trump in 2020.

Yes, Boehner voted for the same president that he described as “a product of the chaos” he wrote a vitriolic book to condemn.

In an interview with Time, the former speaker drew a distinction between “conservatives” like himself and “knuckleheads” like Cruz.

Recommended: John Boehner Kicks His Own Party While It’s Down

“I’m a conservative Republican. People want to confuse some of the knuckleheads as being conservatives. They weren’t conservatives. They were crazy,” Boehner said. “We saw this widening of our political spectrum on the far left and the far right. It continued to widen during the five years I was Speaker, and frankly continued to widen even more since then.”

“Donald Trump is a product of the chaos we’ve seen in our political process over the last 10 or 12 years,” he concluded.

Yet when Time asked the former speaker how he voted in 2020, he showed no reservations about the answer.

“I voted for Donald Trump. I thought that his policies, by and large, mirrored the policies that I believed in. I thought the choices for the Supreme Court were top notch. At the end of the day, who gets nominated to the federal courts is really the most important thing a President does,” Boehner said.

For all his bluster and his condemnations of Ted Cruz and the current GOP, even Boehner admitted that Trump carried out conservative policies as president. When it came to his vote, the former speaker did the right thing for conservatism.

That just makes his public attacks on his party that much worse.

If Boehner truly cares about conservatism, why has he enlisted himself in the Left’s demonization of the GOP? The former speaker decided to publish a book that amounts to a full-throated condemnation of his own party and of Fox News, the largest media outlet on the Right.

This former House speaker turned his guns on his own party at a time when Republicans are fighting to preserve America from an increasingly radical leftist agenda.

Democrats are aiming to gut religious freedom protections, trying to spend trillions in an “infrastructure” bill jam-packed with Democrat hand-outs, enabling a massive crisis on the southern border and acting like it’s no big deal, actively campaigning to defund the police, spreading the noxious idea that America is secretly controlled by “white supremacy,” and forcing transgender orthodoxy in every corner of society — from women’s sports to women’s prisons to the military.

To top it all off, Democrats are lying through their teeth about election integrity, accusing Republicans of trying to get them murdered in the Capitol riot, and launching witch hunts based on the idea that Republicans represent a threat to democracy. Democrats control the House, the Senate, and the presidency.

Furthermore, while some conspiracies have gained traction on the Right — like doubts about Obama’s birth certificate, which Boehner mentioned — the Left is far from immune to conspiracy theories, and some of them gain a wide following inside and outside the Democratic Party. Where is Boehner’s outrage about the Trump-Russia collusion canard? Does the former speaker condemn the Left’s unscientific and cult-like obsession with climate alarmism, transgender identity, and abortion? Perhaps he does in the book, but his recent news interviews suggest his main focus is squarely on attacking the GOP.

If Boehner truly believes that Trump fought for conservative values, why isn’t he condemning the Left just as strongly as he attacks the Tea Party? Why does the former House speaker go from interview to interview trashing Ted Cruz when he could be combatting the Left’s narrative on Georgia’s election law or on the infrastructure boondoggle?

Recommended: Biden Is Radically Transforming America Far Faster Than Obama Dreamed

The Time interviewer asked Boehner if he ever misses being in politics, and the former speaker replied, “No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No.” He also said he doesn’t see a role for himself in the 2022 midterms, even though he took part in a fundraiser for a Republican who voted to impeach Trump.

No, it seems Boehner is quite content to sit on the sidelines and snipe at his own party, cashing in on his book, and helping the Democrats destroy the conservatism he claims to believe in.