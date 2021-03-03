Americans See Through Democrats' New War on Terror Rhetoric

In the wake of the Capitol riot on January 6, Democrats who looked the other way when Black Lives Matter and antifa thugs wreaked havoc in American cities over the summer suddenly got religion on the threat of political violence. Democrats have drafted legislation to combat domestic terrorism. Nancy Pelosi has called for a 9/11 Commission-style report on the Capitol riot. Former CIA Director John Brennan compared conservatives and libertarians to Iraqi insurgents, and Biden’s Department of Homeland Security issued a domestic terror alert warning of “objections” to “governmental authority.”

Democrats are working overtime to define Trump, conservatives, and the Republican Party as a domestic terror threat while ignoring the hellish riots of last summer.

Americans can see through the rhetoric, however. According to a new Harvard/Harris poll, most Americans say Democrats are using the Capitol riot “as an excuse to silence political voices on the right.”

“Do you think the Capitol riots are being used as an excuse to silence political voices on the right or is the reaction to them a legitimate response to the violence?” pollsters asked.

Most respondents (59 percent) said the Capitol riot is being used to silence conservative voices, while 41 percent said the reaction was a legitimate response to the violence.

Pollsters also asked a broader question: “Do you think that the events at the U.S. Capitol are being used by politicians to suppress legitimate political movements or do you think there is no such suppression of legitimate movements?”

Most respondents (64 percent) said politicians are using the Capitol riot to “suppress legitimate political movements, while only 36 percent said “there is no such suppression.”

Americans also said they found the violence of the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots over the summer — which destroyed black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments in the name of fighting “institutional racism” — more concerning than the Capitol riot.

“Which do you find more concerning — the violence that occurred in American cities over the summer of 2020 or the incident at the US Capitol on January 6th?” pollsters asked.

Most Americans (55 percent) said they found the “violence in American cities” more concerning, while a sizable portion (45 percent) said they found the Capitol riot more worrisome.

When it comes to justice being served, Americans said they were far more confident that the Capitol rioters “will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law” than they were about the prosecution of the rioters over the summer.

Nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of respondents said they think authorities will find and fully prosecute the Capitol rioters, while only 48 percent said they think authorities are searching for and fully prosecuting the Black Lives Matter/antifa rioters. A slight majority of respondents (52 percent) said “the perpetrators of violence in America’s cities over the summer” are not “being looked for and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The pollsters also asked whether Americans considered antifa and the Proud Boys to be domestic terrorist groups.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents (71 percent) said antifa is a domestic terrorist group, while only 29 percent disagreed. About two-thirds (66 percent) said the Proud Boys is a domestic terrorist group, while 34 percent disagreed.

One central part of the Democrats’ rhetoric has apparently sunk in with Americans, however. Most respondents (54 percent) agreed with the statement that “the people who entered the US Capitol on January 6th were attempting an armed insurrection” while 46 percent said these rioters were “engaged in a protest that then turned violent.”

Democrats have a trifecta in the federal government — the presidency and majorities of the House and Senate — so they are likely to push their agenda on domestic terrorism, despite Americans’ skepticism.

Democrat former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has vocally warned against leftists “who are trying to undermine our constitutionally-protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance.”

I have long covered the scandal-plagued smear factory the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), and I believe the SPLC’s routine defamation of conservatives — putting conservative organizations on a list of “hate groups” that includes the Ku Klux Klan — may be the blueprint for this new domestic “War on Terror.” In fact, the SPLC has called for Congress to censure or expel half of the Republicans in Congress over the Capitol riot.

