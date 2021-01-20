BREAKING: Joe Biden Becomes President

At noon, Joe Biden took the Oath of Office and became the 46th president of the United States.

Biden has promised to be a “president for all Americans” and a uniter, attempting to heal America’s divisions. Yet his policies do not reflect this uniting rhetoric. Biden has staked out radical positions on a host of issues, most notably transgender identity and abortion.

Biden has pledged to spend his first day in office signing executive orders that will erase much of former President Donald Trump’s legacy. The new president has pledged to stop the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and increase regulations on oil and gas, weakening America’s energy production and energy independence. He has suggested a return to the disastrous Iran nuclear deal. Biden also intends to raise taxes and increase federal spending.

In a petty move, Biden will rename Operation Warp Speed, a key Trump accomplishment, which rushed the production of COVID-19 vaccines in record time. The new president will not reject the vaccines produced thanks to Trump’s effort, but he will attack the former president’s legacy in this fashion.

While Biden spent decades in the Senate upholding the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits direct federal funding for abortion, he reversed course in the 2020 primary and pledged to strike the amendment. Biden has also supported the Equality Act, radical pro-LGBT legislation that would weaken religious freedom protections and force transgender ideology. This week, Biden also announced he would nominate a man who identifies as a woman to a key health position.

Perhaps most troublingly, Joe Biden has not sufficiently responded to claims from Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Biden’s son Hunter, that Joe Biden was personally involved in lucrative business deals Hunter Biden made with the Chinese Communist Party and state-owned Chinese businesses. Thanks in part to the legacy media ignoring the story and Big Tech companies effectively burying it, Biden succeeded in winning the presidency without having to definitively explain these claims.

The president also refused to rule out packing the Supreme Court while running for office.

The president may also use a budding new War on Terror to target conservatives in the aftermath of the Capitol riot. Vice President Kamala Harris has long relied on the far-left smear factory the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to demonize conservatives by listing them along with the Ku Klux Klan, and Biden has called for an SPLC-style terror watchlist to ostensibly protect transgender people.

PJ Media will be keeping an eagle eye on the Biden administration and reporting all the scandals the legacy media will be busy attempting to bury. You can support our efforts by subscribing to PJ Media VIP. Your help will enable us to survive any future Big Tech purges of conservative media.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.