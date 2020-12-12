WATCH Live: Jews and Christians Lead 'Jericho March' to Demand Election Integrity

On Saturday, Jews and Christians in Washington, D.C., and in swing states across the country will march around government buildings seven times in an echo of Joshua’s march around the walls of Jericho. The Jericho March will focus on calls for “election integrity, transparency, and reform” after the Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit demanding legislatures investigate the presidential election results in key swing states.

People of faith are marching around government buildings seven times before they meet at 11 a.m. on the National Mall for the “Let the Church ROAR!” prayer rally featuring speakers such as Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, Pastor Jonathan Cahn, Rev. Kevin Jessip, author and radio host Eric Metaxas, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and more.

Watch live:

According to the event’s website, the event will feature simultaneous “Jericho Marches,” with Jews and Christians marching “seven times around the U.S. Capitol, Supreme Court, and Department of Justice.” Prayer rallies and Jericho marches will also take place at noon at the state capitols in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona.

President Donald Trump announced he would make an appearance at the rallies in Washington, D.C.

“Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them!” he tweeted.

“The Jericho March calls upon people of faith to prayer, fasting, and peaceful protest in the service of God, and in defense of life, liberty, and justice,” the website explains. The rallies involve “Judeo-Christians collectively praying to God to intercede, expose a particular darkness, and bring about justice. As a community of believers, we take our petitions to heaven, and we know that our mighty and powerful God answers and can move mountains.”

The website compares modern America to the ancient city of Jericho, which refused to surrender to Joshua when God granted the Israelites the Promised Land.

“Jericho was a city of false gods and corruption. Just as Joshua was instructed to march around the walls of Jericho, Jericho Marchers march around at a specific place and time until that darkness is exposed and the walls of corruption fall down,” the website explains.

The organization cites Joshua 6, the biblical account of the siege of Jericho. “On the seventh day, march around the city seven times, with the priests blowing the trumpets. When you hear them sound a long blast on the trumpets, have the whole army give a loud shout; then the wall of the city will collapse and the army will go up, everyone straight in” (Joshua 6:4-5).

The marches are intended to be “a unified celebration of authentic and diverse Judeo-Christian forms [of] worship including praying, chanting, preaching, singing, rosary recitations, Eucharistic processions, and blowing shofars. Individuals and groups on Jericho Marches are self-led.”

While it appears the legal challenges to the election results have failed, serious concerns remain regarding various irregularities, allegations of illegal activity, and the intervention of the group the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which directed millions of dollars to election officials in heavily Democratic areas. Legal efforts have claimed that election officials violated the Constitution by implementing last-minute changes ostensibly to promote voting despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the march, Metaxas released a parody video to the tune of “Mary, Did You Know?” The Stream’s John Zmirak wrote the lyrics.

While I understand the serious concerns many have about the 2020 election, I think adopting Joshua’s tactics against Jericho sends the wrong message. America is not Israel and Americans are not God’s chosen people. State governments are not the enemy and neither are federal institutions like the Supreme Court.

Although serious questions about the election remain unanswered, the legal challenges were always unlikely to actually result in the election’s reversal. While election officials may have illegally changed the rules of the game, it would be very difficult to separate out all the votes that came in through questionable means. Trump has suggested that every vote cast for him is legitimate while many of Biden’s votes are illegitimate. Even if irregularities and fraud make up the margin of victory in swing states and Trump should be considered the winner, it remains unclear whether any Trump votes might be compromised.

Trump led an excellent campaign while Biden led a horrible one. Yet some things changed the rules of the game. CTCL alone might explain the extremely high turnout in key Democratic-leaning cities in swing states that handed Biden his victory, even as Republicans won key races for the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The 2020 election does looks shady even if it is impossible for Trump to reverse it, and Americans should demand reforms to safeguard future elections. These rallies will demonstrate Americans’ serious concerns about this election and the legacy media would do well to take them seriously.

Whether or not it is wise to launch a “Jericho March,” these “Stop the Steal” rallies are sure to attract attention.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.