Senate Forces Fetterman to Wear Big Boy Pants, Passing a Formal Dress Code

Our seemingly long national nightmare is over: Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) will no longer be able to dress like a homeless crackhead at work.

After Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made a unilateral decision to relax the unwritten dress code to accommodate Pennsylvania’s most notorious outpatient, his colleagues decided to get it in writing.

CBSNews.com:

The U.S. Senate has passed a resolution formalizing business attire as the proper dress code for the floor of the chamber by unanimous consent. This comes after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer chose to stop enforcing the unwritten requirement, and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman’s casual dress became a flashpoint in the Capitol. The bipartisan bill from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney requires that members abide by a real dress code – rather than an unwritten custom – when on the Senate floor, that includes a coat, tie, and slacks for men. “Though we’ve never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward,” Schumer said. “I deeply appreciate Senator Fetterman working with me to come to an agreement that we all find acceptable, and of course I appreciate Sen. Manchin and Sen. Romney’s leadership on this issue.”

Savor the moment, my fellow Americans, this may be the last reach-across-the-aisle, Kumbaya vote we see on either side of Capitol Hill for a while.

Schumer is acting as if he’s happy with how everything went, but this was a pretty swift and stinging rebuke to his solo overreach. A good friend of mine who works in the Senate told me last weekend that, “Everyone hates this.”

The youngest member of the United States Senate Convalescent Home™, Fetterman has been playing the sympathy card in order to have the rules bent for him almost from the moment he was sworn in last January. He’s gotten away with it thus far because the Democrats are so desperate to hang onto their one-vote majority. It’s probably a safe bet that a lot of them were never OK with his antics, and now they’re on record.

John Fetterman is a national embarrassment. On our most recent all-access episode of “Unwoke,” Kevin Downey Jr. and I discuss the fact that even we are put off by Fetterman’s slovenly ways. We’re stand-up comics who are not averse to trafficking in tastelessness to make a buck or two. We are also, however, not voting on legislation that could ruin your lives.

There is no word yet on whether the Senate will designate someone to tie Fetterman’s ties for him.