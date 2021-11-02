News & Politics

[WATCH] Sen. Marsha Blackburn Is Fighting for Essential Workers Threatened By Vax Mandates

By Stephen Kruiser Nov 02, 2021 1:15 AM ET
My Monday Morning Briefing took a look at the current and looming problem of staffing shortages among essential workers, largely having to do with various government COVID vaccine mandates. It’s a scenario that doesn’t look pretty if the mandate freaks get their way.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and several of her Republican colleagues have introduced legislation to protect essential workers from losing their jobs because of vaccine mandates. The bill has picked up a lot of support from various labor groups, including the National Fraternal Order of Police.

In Blackburn’s Senate floor remarks about the legislation she says, “The White House crossed so many lines with this one. Practical lines. Ethical lines. Constitutional lines.”

Bingo, especially that last part.

Watch Sen. Blackburn’s full remarks:

