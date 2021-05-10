Scientists Want You To Panic Over Flu That Didn't Happen Last Year

Is Panic Flu a Thing?

Thanks to COVID-19 we now live in what can either be considered a permanently absurd or post-absurdist world. I was firmly in the former camp until a few weeks ago. The longer the mask fetishists insisted that we keep wearing them even if we are fully vaccinated, the more I realized we were well on the other side of absurd and the word has almost zero meaning now.

As many have noted since late last year, the regular flu kinda disappeared with arrival of the Wuhan Chinese Bat variety. It was quite remarkable. Those who mentioned it early were dismissed as conspiracy nuts.

Guess what, kids? The crazies were right again.

Now, “scientists” want us to worry about what the next flu season could be like.

Because there was no flu last year. See what I mean about the absurd thing?

NBC News:

But according to scientists like Dr. Andy Pekosz, a professor of microbiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, a year without much flu could lead to a year with a whole lot of flu. “We’ve gone over a year without a significant portion of the population getting infected with flu and getting immunity because of that,” Pekosz said. “That could mean that the susceptible people in the population to flu are going to be increasing.” When someone gets the flu, they usually develop some immunity to the virus. That’s why young children and babies are often the most susceptible to getting infected, because their immune system hasn’t seen the virus yet. But since there was such little influenza circulating this year, the number of people without any prior immunity could double. “With low level population immunity, that could bring about more cases,” said Scott Hensley, a microbiologist at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. “We could see more pediatric deaths and, concurrent with that, a rise in cases within the whole community. That’s because overall population immunity is predicted to be low.”

The word “could” is used in that short quote five times. It’s speculation by so-called experts and nothing more. The experts have failed us so often and so miserably in the last 14 months that I think we can be forgiven for greeting this news with an enormous amount of skepticism.

I wrote in February about the Most Holy and Revered Experts shifting the panic narrative to the COVID variants. That allows them to keep playing un-elected overlords for much longer. As I’ve been saying since the early pandemic days, these tyrants are pit bulls with their teeth in a steak right now, and they won’t be giving it up any time soon.

The “no flu to all the flu” freak out is just another way to keep us under their thumbs. Predictably, one of the experts suggested that extending the COVID protocols might combat the flu that isn’t happening. More from NBC:

Dr. Jesse Goodman, professor of medicine and infectious disease at Georgetown University and former chief scientist at the Food and Drug Administration, said he believes the American population has learned a lot from Covid-19 and may carry on mitigation measures like frequent hand washing and even social distancing. “If some of these practices continue, it could be that things aren’t bad next year,” he said. “One question will be, how much will those habits persist?”

If you’re the betting type, safe money says that the mask mandate creeps will soon be all over this.

When I first read this news, I paraphrased The Who (the band) for my reaction:

Meet the new panic porn, same as the old panic porn. https://t.co/CKVaKZhcsG — SFK (@stephenkruiser) May 10, 2021

The article even admits that predicting the flu from one season to the next is nigh on impossible. Burying the lede like that is a favorite of the MSM during the “all panic, all the time” era. I’m firmly convinced that this nonsense won’t end until more people simply start ignoring the experts. That’s a difficult sell to the millions of lefties who are still worshiping at Anthony Fauci’s feet. They’re panic narrative enablers who seem committed.

Don’t look for any letup from the tyrannical experts soon either. They seem to be even more committed.