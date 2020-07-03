Fox Sports 1's Marcellus Wiley Unloads on NBA Plan to Paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Courts

BLM the Idea vs BLM the Organization

There are some fantastic points made here by the co-host of FS1’s Speak for Yourself Marcellus Wiley on the NBA’s plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” on courts when the league starts playing again. After his co-host Emmanuel Acho asks Wiley if he thinks this is a “good idea,” Wiley very diplomatically, but emphatically lays out his reasoning behind why he thinks it isn’t.

He first wonders “how much social space is allowed for those who don’t support” whichever political idea is being freely expressed. I think we all know the answer to that one.

Wiley then notes that identity politics “divides and polarizes…no matter how great the intentions are.”

He then dives into the mission statement of Black Lives Matter the organization. There are a lot of people who support the “black lives matter” sentiment which can then be misconstrued as support for Black Lives Matter the organization. The latter has some very disturbing points in its mission statement and Wiley takes particular umbrage with one of them here.

It will be most interesting to see if the cancel crowd comes for Wiley now. He’s been popular fixture on sports television for years now but having a solid professional record doesn’t help much once the rage mob shows up on Twitter with virtual pitchforks.

Here are Wiley’s comments in full:

