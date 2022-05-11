After Protests at the Homes of Conservative Justices, No One Likes the Radical Left

Following the leak of the draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v.Wade, the radical Left sprang into action with ridiculously named front groups like “Ruth Sent Us.” Members of that group allegedly posted the home addresses of the Republican-appointed justices, which led to protests at the residences of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts over the weekend. The threat level to the members of the Court’s majority is so high that opinion author Justice Samuel Alito canceled all public appearances and was whisked away to an undisclosed location.

All of this so-called “direct action” is meant to intimidate justices in the majority into changing their minds about reversing the precedent that forces states to keep abortion legal nationwide. Clearly, Democrats believe the advance leak of the opinion and the Court overturning Roe will benefit them electorally. However, at least one poll indicates the temper tantrum by the radical left may hurt Democrats more than the issue helps them.

On Tuesday, Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, released a poll on the protests at the justices’ private residences. More than three-quarters of voters believe publishing the home address of Supreme Court Justices and protesting at their residences is not an acceptable form of protest. Only 15.9% believe that publishing the home address of five Republican-appointed justices and calling for demonstrations at their homes is an acceptable way to protest the Court’s presumed decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Majorites hold this view across the political spectrum, with 75.1% of Independents, 66.6% of Democrats, and 86.5% of Republicans agreeing. Further, 52.3 % of voters believe that the Biden administration’s refusal to condemn the actions of the abortion activists will encourage protests to become potentially unlawful or violent. The poll was taken May 6–8, before a pregnancy center in Wisconsin was hit with Molotov cocktails, and churchgoers across the nation were subjected to vulgar displays and pro-abortion chants. On Mother’s Day, no less.

“These numbers make it clear that the Biden Administration’s refusal—both to forcefully condemn these illegal demonstrations and to enforce laws protecting Justices of the United States Supreme Court—is wildly unpopular with voters,” said Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action.

The corporate media is covering these protests in a positive light, and CNN even tried to convince Americans that the threats are coming from pro-choice organizations. It does not appear Americans are buying that narrative or the theatrics of fear-mongering Democrats who say Republicans will outlaw everything from legal contraception to interracial marriage. Even Bill Maher had an epiphany on his show Friday night, noting most European nations have more restrictions on abortion than the United States and that he had learned most pro-life people are women. His entire audience heard his revelations.

Only one Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner from Virginia, has condemned the unprecedented leak of a draft decision. No party leader condemned the leak or the protests at the private homes of the justices. Even when asked directly by Peter Doocy from Fox News, Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to say President Biden condemned protests at the justices’ family residences. The White House did officially condemn the actions at Catholic churches over the weekend, even though Catholic-in-name-only Joe Biden would sign Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s abortion-until-the-moment-of-birth law if it hit his desk.

Apparently, Biden’s Department of Justice is also not interested in enforcing federal law. Title 18 of the U.S. Code prohibits protests at a judge’s residence where participants have the “intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty.” The law, on the books since 1950, would undoubtedly be enforced if activists protested Democrat-appointed justices at their homes.

Meckler seems to think American voters understand the politicized administration of justice. “While this poll cannot measure the outrage that Americans feel because of this politically-driven double standard of injustice, in which supporters of a radical leftist agenda can essentially do whatever they want while good citizens suffer, voters’ outrage will be expressed at the polls in November,” he said.

He also noted it is a feature, not a bug for Democrats. “From the riots in our cities they encouraged and supported, to refusing to condemn protesting at the private homes of Justices of the United States Supreme Court, Democrats are out of step with the vast majority of Americans, regardless of political party.”

No data indicated the abortion issue would help Democrats electorally in November. Now, there is more information indicating the reaction of the pro-abortion radical left, and leading Democrats’ failure to condemn these actions, may hurt them in the mid-term election.