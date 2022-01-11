Bombshell Project Veritas Exposé Poses Urgent Questions For Fauci and the Entire Pandemic Response

Last night, Project Veritas released a video allegedly exposing classified documents about COVID and the pandemic response. In the video, Project Veritas showed portions of a memo written by Marine Corps Major General Joseph P. Murphy about the pandemic origins and response. If the conclusions Murphy drew even approach the truth, political affiliation no longer means anything for anyone who lost a loved one to COVID or cares about someone who suffered a vaccine injury.

The memo confirms the existence of a proposal from EcoHealth Alliance to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). A group that calls themselves D.R.A.S.T.I.C. leaked the proposal in Sept. 2021. In 2018, EcoHealth and Dr. Peter Daszak pursued a grant from DARPA under the PREEMPT (PREventing, EMerging Pathogenic Threats) grant opportunity.

Daszak and his team, including Dr. Ralph Baric from the University of North Carolina and Dr. Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, offered to develop a program to vaccinate bats and increase their immune response to coronaviruses. The goal was to reduce spillover by delivering these vaccines aerosolized into bat caves. To accomplish this, they would manipulate viruses collected in the Wuhan Lab to make them infectious to humans and then weaken them to inoculate bats. DARPA had concerns about the safety of this research and denied the application. Eventually, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s division of the NIH funded the team’s work.

During the pandemic, Murphy was doing a fellowship at DARPA and focused his activities on the pandemic response. Murphy’s memo took a detailed look at the EcoHealth Alliance proposal and used it to point out conflicts with the pandemic origin story and federal pandemic response. After his fellowship, he states that he sent a report to the Department of Defense Inspector General. With no response from that submission, he sent another communication to an unidentified captain with his report to the Inspector General attached.

The report Murphy generated after carefully reviewing the EcoHealth Alliance proposal makes four primary bombshell allegations, according to Project Veritas’ report:

The SARS Cov-2 virus is the product of the research proposed by EcoHealth Alliance, conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and locations in the United States and funded by the NIH. It is a partially attenuated virus in the manipulation process that would eventually get aerosolized to become a vaccine for bats.

It is known that mRNA vaccines don’t work well because they are synthetic replications of the already synthetic spike protein. The synthetic spike protein in the vaccines causes the same ACE2 immune storm that the viral infection does in vulnerable individuals.

The EcoHealth proposal notes that ivermectin works against the virus the team planned on working with, SARSr-CoV. It inhibits viral replication and modulates the immune response. It also noted that hydroxychloroquine was a SARSr-CoV inhibitor and interferon was curative.

The unclassified files related to the proposal were concealed in classified files.

James O’Keefe clearly stated that Murphy was not the source of the memo for Project Veritas, but he did provide a statement:

I offer no comment on the investigation or internal Marine Corps deliberations. I offer a brief comment to those that desire answers and to those that withhold them: To those seeking answers, I offer encouragement. There are good people striving for the truth, working together in and out of government, and they succeed. To those that withhold, I pray for you. Find the moral courage to come forward. Don’t let a lie be our legacy. People will forgive. A commitment to truth is at the heart of this nation. Semper Fi

Murphy may be more optimistic about forgiveness than many Americans can imagine. For nearly two years, our agencies and local governments withheld effective outpatient treatment from millions of suffering Americans. If the proposal acknowledged the effectiveness of cheap, safe, and available drugs that doctors were later personally destroyed and censored for discovering and using, then tens of thousands of people died needlessly. Communication about these treatments with FDA and NIH officials must be reviewed and made public following the bombshell from Project Veritas.

If the origin of this virus was research conducted in Wuhan that modified viruses to infect humans then used that virus to inoculate bats, the people responsible must be held accountable. That includes any U.S. or European individuals responsible for funding or overseeing the experiments. It is also imperative that the redacted portions of e-mails from Dr. Fauci obtained under FOIA requests become public immediately. The details of how the lab leak theory was quashed matter.

No candidate, Democrat or Republican, should run in 2022 without a plan to shrink and refocus the health bureaucracy. If Murphy’s conclusions are in the ballpark, health bureaucrats have all failed at their core mission, and it can’t be attributed to ignorance. Withholding effective treatment, censorship, and a cover-up can only be attributed to malice.

Watch the bombshell video: