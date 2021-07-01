News & Politics

Why Is the Buttoned-Up Biden White House Leaking Dirt on Kamala?

By Stacey Lennox Jul 01, 2021 11:40 AM ET
Vice President Kamala Harris seems to be the only target of leaks coming out of the Biden administration. Harris stands dutifully by, reminding the increasingly addled President Joe Biden to put his mask back on and to mention the condo collapse in Florida. At the same time, she guides him away from shouting reporters. Yet it seems that someone in Biden world is not a fan of Harris. The latest criticism is that she makes Senator Amy “eats salad with a comb” Klobuchar look like a great boss.

Politico interviewed 22 current and former aides, administration officials, and associates, some of whom claimed that Harris’s office is an abusive and chaotic environment. While some of those interviewed pointed to Tina Flournoy, Harris’s chief of staff, as the root of the problem, two administration officials had a different assessment (emphasis mine):

While much of the ire is aimed at Harris’ chief, two administration officials said the VP herself also bears responsibility for the way her office is run. “It all starts at the top,” said one of the administration officials, who like others requested anonymity to be able to speak candidly about a sensitive matter.

“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment,” said another person with direct knowledge of how Harris’ office is run. “It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s—.”

