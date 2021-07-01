Why Is the Buttoned-Up Biden White House Leaking Dirt on Kamala?

Obviously, Harris’ relationship with Biden’s team is already damaged or this article would never have been written. Her selection as a running mate was supposed to be a glowing achievement. Yet Politico is taking the first woman vice president to the woodshed and making her sound like a basket case. The closing paragraph basically says that she needs people to tell her how great she is, how wonderfully things are going, and make everything smooth sailing—or she falls apart. Not exaclty leader-of-the-free-world material.

Why are some in the adminstration torpedoing the successor to President Biden so brutally? Her border trip and associated media trips were a disaster. Harris did not attend the G-7, even as a learning opportunity to increase her foreign policy knowledge. Now, reports are surfacing that Jill Biden Ed.D. will attend diplomatic meetings at the Tokyo Olympics in her husband’s place, not Harris. Was the Politco his piece designed to make America more willing accept a declining President Biden rather than risk the disater that is Kamala Harris.

Of course, personal animus cannot be ruled out. Harris is very close to the Obamas, with their endorsement of her career going back years. Former President Obama receive rare criticism in the media when he referred to Harris as the best-looking attorney general in the country. He also vigorously endorsed her as Biden’s running mate and throughout the campaign:

In a statement, the two-term Democratic president said he and former First Lady Michelle Obama “couldn’t be more thrilled” about Kamala Harris being named as Biden’s running mate. President Obama added that he thinks Biden “nailed this” decision. “By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character,” Obama, 59, said. “Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They’re requirements of the job. And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead.”

Given the immediate and effusive endorsement of Harris and lagging lukewarm one for Biden, Obama seems to have been a key player in her selection. Recently, Obama claimed that the Biden adminstration is just finishing the work he started using many of the same team members. Could marginalizing Harris be a rebuke for Obama taking credit for Biden’s agenda?

Or is it just a signal that Jill Biden Ed.D. has more control over the reins than a first lady ought to? It’s rather interesting that this piece dropped right after the fawning coverage of Jill’s Vogue cover. Recall that the first lady also had some biting words for Harris after she essentially called her husband a racist on the debate stage. Jill reportedly told Harris to “go f*** yourself” after the event and there are no reports of them being particulalry chummy.