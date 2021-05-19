DOCTOR Jill Biden Told Kamala 'Go F*** Yourself' for Attacking Her Husband

It was one of the most eye-opening moments of the 2020 presidential campaign: Kamala Harris looked Joe Biden right in the face and pulled this ol’ gag: “I ain’t sayin’ you’re a racist, but…”

The whole busing thing came out of nowhere and blindsided Biden. (Not that it’s tough to blindside a guy who’s pushing 80.) If you don’t think Harris planned this attack in advance, her team was all ready with a tweet the moment it happened:

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

And within hours of the debate, her official campaign site was already selling “That Little Girl Was Me” t-shirts.

But it wasn’t enough to salvage Kamala’s campaign, and six months later she was out of the race. A few months after that, though, she was Biden’s VP pick. The lure of the first black female VP was just too strong to resist.

But if you think ol’ Joe had an easy time deciding to elevate the woman who all but called him a racist in front of the whole world, just listen to what his wife really thought of Kamala. Rudy Takala, Mediaite:

First Lady Jill Biden reportedly used a naughty turn of phrase in 2019 after then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) took aim at then-candidate Joe Biden. The incident came as a result of the election cycle’s second Democratic presidential debate, which was held in Miami in June 2019. Harris stole the spotlight at the event for attacking Biden on racial issues, though she assured him at the time, “I do not believe you are a racist.” The first lady opined in a call with supporters shortly after the event, according to a book excerpt published by Politico by author Edward-Isaac Dovere. “With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?” she reportedly said, posing a rhetorical question. “Go f*** yourself.”

Okay, first of all, that’s DOCTOR Jill Biden. I have been informed, in no uncertain terms, that addressing the First Lady without her phony-baloney honorific is an act of sexual harassment on a par with rape, and I won’t abide it. Every single time you say DOCTOR Jill Biden’s name, you will address her as DOCTOR. Not “Jill,” not “First Lady Biden.” DOCTOR Jill Biden. Are we clear?

Now. Beyond how funny it is to picture DOCTOR Jill Biden saying this, it’s important to note that she made the same assumption everybody else did: Harris was calling Biden a racist. At the time, all the Kamala fans insisted she wasn’t calling him a racist, because she literally said “I don’t think you’re a racist” before she laid out the argument that he was a racist. But DOCTOR Jill Biden saw right through that ruse. You don’t get to be a DOCTOR like Jill Biden by being a dummy.

And other Biden voters don’t like Kamala much either. Her approval ratings are unusually dire for a VP in the first few months of a new administration. As Charles C.W. Cooke at National Review notes:

[T]hat Harris is unpopular should come as no great surprise, given that she somehow manages to combine into a single package a transparent insincerity, an unvarnished authoritarianism, and a tendency toward precisely the sort of self-satisfied progressivism that helped the Republicans to limit their losses at the last general election.

In other words, she really stinks.

Gotta say, though, I still wish Kamala had been the Dem candidate in 2020. Not because she’d be a good president, but because it would’ve been hilarious to watch Trump call her “Brown Sugar” in a debate and go up 20 points in the polls.

I’m glad Kamala didn’t follow DOCTOR Biden’s advice, though. America never would’ve heard of Kamala if she had f***ed herself instead of Willie Brown.