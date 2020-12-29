Bill Gates Had a Plan to Stop Global Warming—Until Science Got in the Way

For some reason, the corporate media and global foundations believe Bill Gates has the answer for everything. They listen to him talk about epidemiology and vaccines. I am not sure becoming a billionaire by stealing someone else’s operating system and requiring outside help to build it makes you an expert in either of these areas, especially after you’ve put out a product as bad as Windows Vista.

But that is not all. In addition to yammering about COVID-19 and how we need to change the world as a result of a pandemic that was less than the Chinese Communist Party would have us believe, now Gates believes he can block out the sun—to save the world from global warming, of course. Is there nothing he can’t do? According to Reuters:

Harvard University scientists plan to fly a test balloon above Sweden next year to help advance research into dimming sunlight to cool the Earth, alarming environmentalists opposed to solar geoengineering. Open-air research into spraying tiny, sun-reflecting particles into the stratosphere, to offset global warming, has been stalled for years by controversies – including that it could discourage needed cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. In a small step, the Swedish Space Corporation agreed this week to help Harvard researchers launch a balloon near the Arctic town of Kiruna next June. It would carry a gondola with 600 kg of scientific equipment 20 km (12 miles) high.

The Harvard Project is called the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPex). To most of us, it sounds like a project that will severely tick off the stratosphere. And opponents of the project fear it will. They fear these projects will lead to attempts to engineer climate with artificial sunshade. The sunshade would essentially consist of blowing a bunch of dust into the stratosphere.

No one knows what this could do to life on earth because it is an insane proposition. We could end up living in a world that looks like the set of Dune. Or causing unknown changes to weather patterns. Dust is a well know respiratory irritant. What if it floats back down to earth?

Or we could freeze our tails off since we are in what is called a solar minimum, projected to last from now until 2053. The last time this happened, in the Middle Ages, we went through what is known as the Little Ice Age. But the geniuses in the climate cabal want to assure you that means nothing; we will still see global warming. Never mind that science can’t accurately predict the weather, and none of them were around in the Middle Ages. They just know, so shut up.

Just like they knew in 1975, when a similar set of geniuses suggested melting the polar ice caps by covering them with soot to prevent global cooling. The geniuses say we can’t use that mistake to imply that current predictions of global warming are wrong, though. The science is settled. They have two decades of data telling us that glaciers are melting.

They are about to have their balloons busted. According to a report from the Global Warming Policy Forum, a newly discovered Greenland hot rock mantle plume is driving thermal activities in the Arctic:

A team of researchers understands more about the melting of the Greenland ice sheet. They discovered a flow of hot rocks, known as a mantle plume, rising from the core-mantle boundary beneath central Greenland that melts the ice from below. The results of their two-part study were published in the Journal of Geophysical Research. “Knowledge about the Greenland plume will bolster our understanding of volcanic activities in these regions and the problematic issue of global sea-level rising caused by the melting of the Greenland ice sheet,” said Dr. Genti Toyokuni, co-author of the studies.

It will be interesting to see how they blame this on the lifestyle of the average Westerner. Last I checked, CO2 doesn’t burrow to the center of the earth and make molten rock bubble up. But for now, Bill Gates and his buddies can stop messing with the sun. It appears there is new science that has now been “settled” and the earth is warming itself.