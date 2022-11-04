Under Biden, Voters Worried Sick About Not Being Able to Heat Their Homes—and They Should Be

There are so many issues and crises affecting Americans on President Joe Biden’s watch that will undoubtedly be top of mind on Election Day. The southern border, crime, inflation, and gas prices are just a few that will likely have a profound impact on how we ultimately vote.

But make no mistake: as bad as those issues are — and they’re really bad — there’s an imminent, potentially deadly crisis rapidly developing in the Northeast, especially if the winter of 2022-2023 shakes out to be as brutal as many predict it could be.

That crisis is the critically important question of how millions of Americans will heat their homes this winter. The developing issue is so scary and pressing that local TV outlets are polling residents to determine where the issue ranks heading into the November midterms.

The results were eye-popping and should serve as a wake-up call for Democrats because they created this mess.

According to WCBV-TV, “A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found 84% of respondents said they were somewhat or very concerned about an increase in their heating bills this winter. Only 4% said they were not concerned at all about the issue.”

“With National Grid’s higher winter electric rates expected to take effect soon in Massachusetts and Eversource’s CEO warning that New England may not have enough natural gas for the season, voters are deeply concerned about the costs they may incur to keep warm,” the outlet added.

This isn’t just Massachusetts. This crisis affects the entire Northeast, and probably even more areas depending on how bad winter gets.

Can you imagine living in a country where you’re literally scared of the prospect that you and your family might die over a harsh winter like we used to worry about in the 1700s? Totally unacceptable.

And it’s not just home heating oil and diesel, which are both running in historically short supply and getting more expensive by the day, as I previously reported. For many, it’s also the fear of running out of, or not being able to afford, natural gas — one of the most common resources used for home heating.

You don’t have to take my word for it. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently penned a letter to President Biden alerting him to the fact that a public health and safety threat is brewing, especially ahead of what is forecast to be an above-average cold winter.

The letter read, in part:

As both an energy company CEO and a lifelong New Englander, I am deeply concerned about the potentially severe impact a winter energy shortfall would have on the people and businesses of this region. I respectfully urge you, Mr. President, to employ the emergency powers of the federal government to take all steps to ensure that adequate fuel resources will be available in the event of severe weather conditions in New England this winter.

Nolan Jr. is apparently so worried about the issue that he’s already suggesting that the president utilize all available government tools, including the Federal Power Act, the Jones Act, the Natural Gas Policy Act, and the Defense Production Act.

Imagine, if you will, the richest, most powerful country on the planet having to utilize the Defense Production Act just to keep homes heated in the Northeast. I’d say that’s absolutely unbelievable, but under Biden, it’s truly not. How America can survive another two years of this embarrassing, total disaster of an administration is beyond me.

Folks, this isn’t even a matter of having enough money to obtain the fuels and resources to keep us alive in the winter. This is a supply issue, which is exponentially worse. And it’s mostly a result of Biden’s unwillingness to tap America’s vast energy reserves, plain and simple.

How can I prove that?

Because under former President Donald Trump, we never worried — not once — about diesel and natural gas supply issues. And we had some pretty nasty winters during that period. Such issues weren’t on the radar whatsoever for Trump because America was energy-independent, and life was going swimmingly as a result.

Civilized, powerful nations should never have to worry about available energy supplies. Yet, here we are, thanks to the climate change whack jobs in the Democratic Party who are doing everything they can to eliminate fossil fuels, even if it kills us in the process.

I always end these reports with a plea to get out and vote on Nov. 8, and this time is no different. The midterms are near, and the first step in reversing course is kicking as many Dems out of office as possible. Please do that so that we can get back to a version of America that is safer, healthier, warmer, and much less frightening.