Joe Biden, Once Again, Is America's Top Firearms Salesman

We used to joke around that former President Barack Obama was the undisputed top firearms salesman in U.S. history, back when we thought we had real problems. I mean, yeah, things were bad, but nothing like it is now under President Joe Biden, whose policies have led to a continued record number of guns sold monthly.

Americans are cutting back on virtually everything to be able to pay crucial bills like their mortgage, rent, car payments, and energy bills. That’s because Biden’s nasty, out-of-control inflation, and the Fed hiking interest rates to tackle the inflation problem, means less money spent on pretty much anything that’s not necessary.

While firearms were once sort of a luxury purchase, America’s crime rates have soared so high under Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies that guns are now viewed by many as an absolute necessity. With defunded police departments and violent criminals not being held accountable by the system, a law-abiding citizen with a gun might very well be the new de facto police force in America. It’s really gotten that bad.

According to the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard, data from the FBI and the firearms industry indicates that firearms sales are through the roof. September marked the 38th month in a row that gun sales were well north of the one-million-sold mark.

Bedard noted:

Overall FBI background checks in September were 2,470,462, of which about half were for gun sales, according to Mark Oliva, spokesman for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the gun industry trade group. He said that “shows that firearm purchases remain steady and appear to be headed toward making 2022 the third strongest year on record for firearm sales.” Oliva called the 38-month sales streak “a remarkable sustained trend and demonstrates that the firearm industry is meeting this continued increased demand for firearm ownership. This demonstrates that law-abiding Americans continue to purchase firearms for self-defense, hunting, and recreational shooting at levels that were unseen just three years ago and that the firearm industry continues to meet that demand for lawful firearm ownership.”

Justin Anderson, the marketing director for the mega-popular Hyatt Guns in Charlotte, N.C., was quoted as saying that gun buyers and the people registering to become eligible to obtain concealed carry permits have “a more purposeful focus on personal safety in what has become a very dangerous world.”

Anderson added that gun prices have started falling due to increased supply. “While inflation has affected sales in other markets, the gun industry is still overstocked on inventory,” Anderson said. “Prices have actually been trending lower, so I’m recommending to anyone on the fence about buying a gun: do it now. Pricing in the industry is as low as I’ve seen it in more than a decade.”

Undoubtedly, aside from the sharp uptick in violent crime plaguing many parts of the country, far-left progressive Democratic politicians are also responsible for the continual firearms sales records. Typically, Democrats exploit mass shooting situations (if the body count is high enough for sensational responses) and use them to spark new gun control debates. That fuels surges in gun purchases by law-abiding citizens who get nervous when Dems spew their anti-Second Amendment garbage proposals.

For our VIPs: Why Gun Control Bills Never Pass Congress

President Biden, on too many occasions to count, has vowed to pursue an “assault weapons ban,” at all costs. He usually trots that talking point out to the press after a mass shooting event. One Twitter user captured the sentiment of law-abiding gun owners perfectly, in response to Biden’s most recent promise to pass such a ban.

“Ironically, 25-million semi-automatic AR-15 rifles will remain in lawful civilian hands even if banned. And, don’t forget that gun-grabbers like you and Joe Biden are America’s best firearms salespeople. Keep it up and sales will continue to surge,” the Twitter user wrote.

Exactly.