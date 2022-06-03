A Tyrannical President Wants to End the Constitutional Amendment Written to Stop a Tyrannical President

I watched Biden’s 17-minute emotional threat to disassemble the 2nd Amendment, and a slew of headlines popped into my mind. I had to pick one for this article carefully because, frankly, I had a number from which to choose. I also liked:

“Nation’s Longest-Serving Political Leader Blames Politicians for Not Doing Something About ‘Gun Violence’ For Decades”

“Ignore the 100,000 People who Die Yearly From Drug Overdoses Due to Biden’s Open Border, Let’s Focus on a Rare School Shooting to Disarm Tens of Millions of Law-abiding Americans”

“Groggy Biden Stands on a Pile of Dead Kids and Says ‘Americans, I can See your Rights Disappearing From Here'”

Biden’s gun-grabbing speech did exactly what one would expect: it appealed to the emotions of the left while ignoring the logic of conservatives and the profound necessity of our Constitutional rights.

Yes, Joe, we get it. School shootings are horrific. P.S. Mad bomb shouts on the burning candles, nice touch. I’m just glad he didn’t mention “white supremacy” again, but he couldn’t, due to the fact that the Uvalde shooter was Hispanic and the Tulsa shooter was black. #Equity

No one hates to see children murdered more than the people who embrace the lives of children, whether or not they’ve been born yet, as well as family values and the idea of the nuclear family. That would be conservatives.

‘DO something. Just Do Something. For God’s Sake, Do Something’

Biden rattled off a handful of past mass shootings and mentioned that nothing has been done over the years. He neglects to mention these are the same years he has been in Washington, either as a senator, vice-president, or president.

Biden tooted his own horn about the mythical “assault weapon ban” from 1994 to 2004, and how mass shootings dropped in those 10 years but went up when “Republicans allowed it to expire.”

Assault Weapon Ban Fast-facts:

The ban didn’t keep even ONE semi-automatic rifle from being sold. It merely put restrictions on which/how many options could be put on the gun

Despite what Biden said, Republicans didn’t “let” the “ban” expire, the bill was written to expire in ten years.

Biden claims mass shootings dropped because of the ban. Not true. Check this out from fivethirtyeight.com:

During the ban, a semi-automatic rifle like the AR-15 could legally have any one of the following features, as long as it didn’t have two or more of them: a folding stock (making the gun slightly easier to conceal), a pistol grip (making the weapon easier to hold and use), a bayonet mount, a flash suppressor (making it harder to see where shots are coming from), or a grenade launcher. A 2004 report commissioned by the Department of Justice on the effects of the assault weapons ban concluded that the law was largely ineffective at limiting access to weapons with the power of the AR-15. According to the report, the ban focused on “features that have little to do with the weapons’ operation, and removing those features is sufficient to make the weapons legal.” The report noted that several semi-automatic rifles were functionally equivalent to the AR-15 and untouched by the ban.

This means that Joe Biden stood on the bodies of recently murdered victims and lied to us about the “assault rifle ban” he boasted of helping to write.

FACT-O-RAMA! The number of mass shootings involving a grenade launcher has always been zero, and mass-bayonet attacks have been non-existent since the wrting of the Magna Carta.

Joe went on to bemoan gun locks and mental illness. The shooters in Tulsa, Uvalde, and Buffalo bought their guns just before committing their heinous crimes. Gun locks had nothing to do with anything.

Mental illness is a different animal and certainly worth a discussion, but there is NOTHING that could have stopped the Tulsa, Uvalde, and Buffalo shooters from buying guns. There are tests for mental illness, and laws to keep those who suffer from it from buying guns, but the last time I checked there is no test for evil.

Biden continued by saying that guns are the leading cause of death amongst children. This is not true. As per the New England Journal of Medicine, accidents and injuries are still the leading cause.

What Joe also slyly tried to do was equate gun deaths with “assault rifle” deaths. The truth is this, more people are killed by knives and also by physical beatings than by ALL styles of rifles combined. I wrote about that recently:

Here is an FBI chart showing the types of weapons used for murders between 2015-2019. As you can see, over three times as many people were beaten to death as were killed by all rifle styles combined, and nearly five times as many were killed by knives. So unless your liberal sister-in-law is ready to turn in her cutlery and chop off her hands and those gnarly feet, she can kiss your ass.

What Joe failed to mention was how many kids are shot by stray bullets fired from gangbangers who the Democrats refuse to lock up. Or how many are young gangbangers themselves?

Biden then went on to say the age to purchase a semi-auto rifle should be changed from 18 to 21. This is hard to hear from a man who is down with transgender activism for kids.

Biden claims gun-makers can’t be sued. He lied.

Meet the Bolshie family!

14-year-old Britanny "Mom, I'm having an abortion."

"OK."

12-year-old Connor "Dad, I'm having my penis removed."

"Ok"

18-year-old Mike "I"m buying an AR."

"The FUCK YOU ARE!!!" — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show (@KDJRadioShow) June 3, 2022

It wouldn’t be a Biden speech with about a whisper or two. At one point he squeaked out the following: “Why in God’s name should an ordinary citizen be able to purchase an assault weapon that holds 30-round magazines?

The 2nd Amendment isn’t about shooting deer, Joe. It’s about defending the Constitution against enemies foreign and DOMESTIC. It’s for when our elected leaders go rogue. It’s for when an entire political party of the United States goes full commtard and won’t stop shredding the Constitution until it’s dead, floating facedown in the Potomac, enveloped in adipocere. Defending our Constitution is way easier to do with magazines that hold 30 rounds of commie-stoppers.

You can watch the whole hackneyed mouth-trash speech here.

“