GOOD: Kinzinger Worried GOP Will Impeach Biden 'Every Week' With a House Majority

Democrats have recently gained some lost ground heading into the November midterms. However, most political analysts still believe Republicans will prevail and at least win back majority control of the House after the dust settles on Nov. 8. What happens after that will be absolutely glorious, and it already has many individuals on Capitol Hill worried sick.

Several House Republicans have issued numerous threats regarding what actions they’ll take against Democrats, including multiple members of the Biden administration, if and when Republicans gain control of the lower chamber. Let’s just say that the House hearing schedule in 2023 will have never looked so packed.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), an anti-Trump RINO who, like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), sacrificed his career due to an extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), went on record to say that he’s worried that his favorite leader, Joe Biden, will face calls for impeachment on a weekly basis from a GOP-led House.

“Back before we had all the crazies here — just some crazies — you know, every vote we took, we had to somehow defund ObamaCare … you’ll remember, right when we took over it was ‘We need to do the omnibus bill, but we’re not going to vote for it because it doesn’t defund ObamaCare,’” the outgoing congressman said during a CNN interview with David Axelrod.

Kinzinger added, “That’s going to look like child’s play in terms of what [Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)] is going to demand of [House GOP Leader] Kevin McCarthy [Calif.]. They’re going to demand an impeachment vote on President Biden every week.”

Why yes, Mr. Kinzinger, that’s exactly what will happen, and it will be nothing less than popcorn-worthy entertainment every single week. Hell, we might even get an actual conviction if Republicans win control of the Senate, too.

The Hill noted the various issues that Republicans could tackle with subpoena power come January:

If they do secure the majority, a number of Republican lawmakers are preparing plans to impeach Biden on various matters. Some conservative House members have already introduced impeachment articles against the president over his administration’s efforts on border enforcement, the COVID-19 pandemic and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan last year, to name a few.

Kinzinger, who isn’t running in November after he was redistricted out and lost the support of the few Republican voters who backed him, also worries that presumptive House Speaker McCarthy will have a difficult time managing all the “crazies,” — his term for pro-Trump lawmakers — unless he becomes one of the “crazies” himself.

“I think it’ll be a very difficult majority for him to govern unless he just chooses to go absolutely crazy with them. In which case you may see the rise of the silent, non-existent moderate Republican that may still exist out there, but I don’t know,” Kinzinger said, adding that he believes Republicans might even choose a more MAGA-aligned speaker.

Kinzinger expressed his glee to Axelrod about the possibility of McCarthy not becoming House Speaker next year before describing how such a scenario could unfold.

“I think if there’s, particularly if there’s a narrow Republican majority, let’s say there’s five, a five-seat Republican majority, it only takes five Republicans or six Republicans to come together, deny Kevin the speakership because they weren’t, let’s say, [Rep.] Jim Jordan [R-Ohio], where they have this idea that Donald Trump can sit as Speaker. Any of them can do that. And I know these Freedom Caucus members fairly well, and I know that they have no problem turning their back on [McCarthy] and they will,” Kinzinger claimed.

Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the biased, Democrat-led House January 6 panel, used an ABC interview Sunday to warn Republican voters in his typical dramatic fashion that they’re being “abused” by Republican lawmakers.

To: Trump's MAGA voters

Perhaps Kinzinger is concerned about the Republicans controlling the House because sometime down the road he might be on the receiving end of a subpoena to appear before a committee to explain his role and actions on the J6 panel. Who knows?