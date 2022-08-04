The Rapid Extinction of Republicans Who Supported Trump's Impeachment

In 2021, House Democrats, pushing the narrative that Trump was responsible for the Capitol riot, hastily pushed through a second bogus impeachment. For reasons that are hard to understand, ten House Republicans joined with the Democrats to vote for his impeachment. A recently released Harvard study has proven the narrative that the Capitol riot was an “insurrection” to be completely false.

The decision of these Republicans to become accessories in the left’s perpetual witchhunt against Trump, however, has cost them their political careers.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is expected to lose in the August 16 primary, and when she does, that will leave just three of the ten Republicans who supported impeaching Trump left in the House.

Four Republicans saw the writing on the wall and simply retired rather than go through a primary: Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), Fred Upton (R-Mich.), John Katko (R-N.Y.), and, of course, Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who is one of the two Republicans who was handpicked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to sit on the notoriously biased January 6 Committee. Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) lost his primary in June, and Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) lost his primary this week to Trump-endorsed John Gibbs.

The three survivors are Reps. David Valadao (R-Calif.), Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), and Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.).

In the U.S. Senate, Mitt Romney is the only Republican who supported Trump’s impeachment. He is up for reelection in 2024, and is widely expected to face a number of primary challengers, should he even run for reelection.