Trump 'Looking Very Favorably' at Pardons for January 6 Protesters If He Wins in '24

Former President Donald Trump hasn’t officially announced his intention to run for the presidency, but it’s more likely to happen than not, according to a consistent string of hints. Assuming he does mount a run, and then if he wins, those involved in the January 6 protests at the U.S. Capitol might catch a lucky break.

That’s because Trump, during an interview Thursday with conservative Pennsylvania radio host Wendy Bell, dropped an absolute bombshell, saying that if he runs in 2024 and wins, he’ll “look very favorably” into pardoning those charged as a result of their January 6 activities, The Hill reported.

The former president added that he would also consider announcing a formal apology to January 6 protesters from the U.S. government.

BREAKING: Trump says he is considering offering full pardons to J6 detainees who were persecuted along with a formal apology from the US government — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 1, 2022

“I will tell you, I will look very, very favorably about full pardons if I decide to run, and if I win,” Trump said of the J6 protesters who’ve been charged. “I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons. Full pardons,” Trump told Bell. “And I mean full pardons with an apology.”

Some of the J6 protestors who were arrested are still in jail, with some subjected to solitary confinement, which has even drawn the ire of some high-profile Democrats.

Politico noted last year:

Most of the 300-plus people charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have been released while they await trial, but dozens of those deemed to be dangerous, flight risks or at high risk of obstructing justice were ordered held without bond. D.C. jail officials later determined that all Capitol detainees would be placed in so-called restrictive housing — a move billed as necessary to keep the defendants safe, as well as guards and other inmates. But that means 23-hour-a-day isolation for the accused, even before their trials begin.

In the Politico report, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was quoted as saying: “Solitary confinement is a form of punishment that is cruel and psychologically damaging. And we’re talking about people who haven’t been convicted of anything yet.”

Should Trump win, and should he follow through on pardoning those who were involved in the January 6 Capitol protests, he might have a sore wrist by the end of the process because, according to Yahoo News, at least 903 people have been charged as of the end of August.

You can listen to Trump’s take on the matter in the video below:

In new interview, Trump says he met with J6ers recently and is “financially supporting” some of them. Then says if he wins re-election he will be “looking very strongly at full pardons” for all J6 defendants, “with an apology” from the govt. pic.twitter.com/xdIVEMt7Sf — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 1, 2022

In the same interview, the 45th president also implied that he’s “financially supporting” January 6 protesters, though he stopped just short of saying that.

“I am financially supporting people that are incredible, and they were in my office actually two days ago, so they’re very much in my mind,” Trump added. “It’s a disgrace what they’ve done to them. What they’ve done to these people is disgraceful.”

Not surprisingly, Trump’s suggestion that he might pardon January 6 protesters and the revelation that he’s possibly financially backing some of them, presumably for legal fees, sent TDS-stricken liberal media types into a total frenzy. The drama was real.

BREAKING: Donald Trump claims that he is paying the legal fees for some of his Jan. 6th insurrectionists and is considering “very favorably” giving them “full pardons” if he becomes president again — meaning he is overtly funding terrorism. RT TO DEMAND PROSECUTION! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) September 1, 2022

There’s a lot of time between now and 2024, and Trump has to win the election. Still, at least protesters who were unfairly punished for gallivanting around in the Capitol building with their friends and not causing any harm have a shot at clearing their record sometime down the road.