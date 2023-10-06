Hillary Reveals What She REALLY Wants to Do to Trump Supporters

Are the Democrats incipient totalitarians who are working toward crushing all dissent from their agenda, and treating the remnant that dares to stand against them as if they were criminals and terrorists? That is increasingly obvious. And now Hillary Clinton, once and ya-never-know-about-the-future presidential candidate, has spoken it openly.

The Biden regime’s taste for authoritarianism and the silencing of all dissidents has been clear ever since it attempted to establish a Disinformation Governance Board and sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings against race-hate agitprop being forced upon their children in primary schools. On Thursday, Hillary gave a hint of where all this is going, if nothing is done to stop it.

In an unintentionally (or maybe not) revealing interview with CNN’s veteran far-left propagandist Christiane Amanpour, Clinton first praised the “sane” Republicans who are intelligent enough to jump to do the bidding of their Democrat masters: “You saw the number of Republicans who voted along with Democrats to keep the government open, so there’s clearly a commonsense, sane part of the Republican caucus in the House.”

These poor dears, however, are being bullied by those mean old Republicans who don’t believe that the Republican Party exists solely to play Washington Generals to the Democrats’ Harlem Globetrotters. Hillary continued: “But I think they are intimidated. They oftentimes, you know, say and do things which they know better than to say or do, and it will require us defeating those most extreme measures and the people who promote them in order to try to get to some common ground where people can again work together.”

The “common ground” Hillary is talking about is otherwise known as “controlled opposition.” That is a scenario in which the dominant group and its opponent find common ground because the opponent is really a wholly owned and operated subsidiary of the dominant group.

“That’s the way it used to be,” Hillary lamented and began to wax nostalgic about the good old days when John McCain, Mitt Romney, and Paul Ryan were the face of the Republican Party: “I mean, we had very strong partisans in both parties in the past, and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things: gun control, and climate change, and the economy, and taxes.” Then along came that enemy of all that is good, a man who actually wanted the American government to put the best interests of this nation first and opposed the Democrats’ agenda of national decline and socialist drift. As far as Hillary is concerned, that’s where it all went wrong.

The Wicked Witch of the West continued: “But there wasn’t this little tail of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today, and sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure.” Why Hillary thinks he has “no credibility left” is telling: it’s because he is embroiled in the numerous legal battles that have resulted from the Biden regime’s decision to weaponize the “justice” system against its political opponents.

“He’s only in it for himself,” Hillary insisted. “He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions, and when do they break with him?” Read that again. He is “defending himself,” and that’s why Hillary thinks that Trump’s supporters should “break with him.” What he should do, you see, is surrender. Trump’s supporters should abandon him because he is daring to stand up to the judicial charade and call it what it is: a politicization of what should be organs of impartial justice. He should instead meekly admit that he is the criminal the Democrats insist he is and go off into the darkness.

It was at this point that Hillary delivered the punchline: “You know, because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. But something needs to happen.” This is what totalitarians always do to their opponents. What Hillary evidently wants for Trump supporters (and presumably anyone who dares to assume that America’s government should be for Americans) is akin to the Chinese reeducation camps, in which the ChiComs browbeat and tortured their opponents into submitting to their hegemony. It’s reminiscent (yet again) of 1984, in which the dissident Winston Smith is brutalized and hectored until he admits that two plus two equals five if the state says so, and loves Big Brother.

Amanpour then asked Big Sister: “And how do you do that?” To that, Clinton offered not talk of camps and struggle sessions, but a more tempered response: “At this point, I think, sadly, he will still be the nominee and we have to defeat him and we have to defeat those who are the election deniers, as we did in 2020 and 2022, and we have to just be smarter about how we are trying to empower the right people inside the Republican Party.”

How is it the responsibility of Hillary Clinton or any Democrat to “empower the right people inside the Republican Party”? How would she respond if Trump started talking about empowering the right people within the Democrat Party? Here again, Hillary reveals her desire for the Republicans to be the Democrats’ controlled opposition lapdogs. She’s a sinister totalitarian, but at least she’s decent enough to be fairly open about it.