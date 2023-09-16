Lauren Boebert and Her Date Grope Each Other, and Just Like That, the Left is Against ‘Lewd Sex Acts’ in Public

The left has been crowing about an incident involving Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Col.) that seems to be the gift that keeps on giving. Boebert was ejected from a performance of “Beetlejuice” in Denver, and the reasons why keep growing: first she was reported to have been talking too loudly, singing along with musical numbers, and taking pictures. Then we heard that she was vaping. Finally, video emerged of Boebert and her date groping each other, presumably in full view of those who were seated nearby. And just like that, the left is against lewd acts in public. The party of drag queens in primary schools has suddenly become the party of Victorian prudery.

Colorado Politics reported Tuesday that “audience members complained the Garfield County Republican was talking loudly, singing, and using her cellphone camera during the musical.” The Denver Post added the same day that Boebert “was escorted out of a Sunday night performance of the ‘Beetlejuice’ musical in downtown Denver, accused by venue officials of vaping, singing, recording, and ‘causing a disturbance’ during the performance.”

On Friday, Boebert apologized. The New York Times’ headline was “Boebert Apologizes for Vaping in a Denver Theater,” but Boebert’s own words were broader: “The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.”

Her apology has not calmed the controversy. The left has seized upon the video of Boebert and her date groping each other in the theater and is going for the jugular. Boing Boing ran the headline “Boebert fondled date’s penis in theater,” and could barely contain its glee as it reported: “We already knew that U.S. congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) was vaping and distracting other theatergoers before being escorted out of a production of Beetlejuice in her home state Sunday night. Now, thanks to the good old enhance-and-zoom, we know she was fondling her date’s penis and having her breasts pawed by him, all in view of other attendees at the family-age show.”

Establishment Republican heiress Meghan McCain, meanwhile, proclaimed that “Lauren Boebert is trash. She lectures everyone about the LGBT community being a threat to children while getting caught performing a lewd sex act in a public theatre where children possibly were. This is ‘family values’? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites.” Journalist Mark Naughton tried to introduce some perspective by noting that what McCain called a “lewd sex act” really involved the fact that “they got handsy for a few seconds in a dark theater.”

Now, there’s no doubt that Boebert was in the wrong. Vaping inside public places is prohibited in Colorado, and of course, her behavior with her date was strictly out of line. But Boing Boing, which is so exercised about Boebert’s behavior, has no problem with drag queens performing what Meghan McCain would call “lewd sex acts.”

As far back as Oct. 2018, Boing Boing was enraged that “anti-gay (and anti-fun) protestors have sued the Houston Public Library over the Drag Queen Storytime events.” And in June 2022, it reported in high indignation that “a group of people described as ‘Proud Boys’ disrupted a relatively new but beloved Bay area tradition, ‘Drag Queen Story Hour.’ Hosted at Bay Area libraries, the Drag Queen Story Hour program encourages open-minded discussion of gender identity between children and their families. Found all over the country, ‘Proud Boys’ are MAGA a**holes.”

“Open-minded discussion of gender identity between children and their families.” So that’s what they’re calling it now. It took Lauren Boebert misbehaving in a dark theater to get these grim and doctrinaire leftists to recover the sense that there might be something untoward about performing “lewd sex acts” in public. Boebert is, of course, already facing calls for her resignation, but whether or not she leaves Congress now, she has performed a valuable service: she has exposed the appalling hypocrisy of the left. McCain and others are accusing her of being a hypocrite, but there is a big difference between a dark theater and a primary school.

If leftists are so enraged over “lewd sex acts” in public, they should stop placing pornographic books in primary school libraries and then posing as the courageous foes of censorship when patriots try to get them removed. And they should get the drag queens out of those schools as well. Congress should even consider legislation to make sure this happens. They could call it the Boebert Act.