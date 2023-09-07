Wow, Biden Looks Great! Thanks, Photoshop!

Old Joe Biden, as everyone knows, is 80 years old, and from the way he thinks and talks, you wouldn’t get the idea that he was a day over 112. The regime he ostensibly heads, meanwhile, is feeling the heat, as the first words that come to many Americans’ minds when they think of Old Joe (which, also for many Americans, is as infrequently as possible) are “old, outdated, aging, elderly.”

But come on, man! This is 2023! Perceptions can be manipulated, and even reality itself can be altered beyond recognition. Old Joe’s official Twitter (you know, X) account was caught doing this Wednesday, when it published a highly edited photo of the alleged president, making him look many years younger than he really is.

Over at Townhall, John Hasson noted that whoever runs the Biden account (it’s not known if Karine Jean-Pierre is still handling it after she accidentally tweeted from her own account while pretending to be Old Joe) didn’t just give us a flattering, highly manipulated photo of the Dear Leader. We actually got two photos, side by side, with the overall objective being to project the impression that the man who has publicly shown himself to be abjectly unfit for office on numerous occasions is vigorous, confident, and fully in command.

The last guy didn’t build a damn thing. We are. pic.twitter.com/bQTS96YLuW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 6, 2023

The one on the left was of the Emmanuel Goldstein of the Biden regime, Donald Trump, wearing a Make America Great Again hat. This photo was carefully chosen as the regime has been working hard to demonize the Make America Great Again as dangerous and subversive.

Old Joe revealed the game that is being played here last September when he said in his ominous red-and-black speech that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” So when the Biden Twitter account chose a photo of Trump wearing a MAGA hat, it was sending a signal to Old Joe’s hard-left base: this is the bad man you have been taught to hate.

Moreover, the picture was decidedly unflattering, so the message was not only “here is the man you have been taught to hate,” but “Look how hateful he is”: fat, sinister, disheveled, as well as elderly and worn-down. Trump was even holding up a clenched fist, as if any minute he might send his mindless minions into the Capitol again in order to terrorize the selfless servants of the people working there even now to eradicate racism, establish equity, and make all of our lives better with socialism. Inset in the photo was a headline: “Trump Admits Infrastructure Promise Isn’t Happening.”

On the other side of Goldstein/Trump was Big Brother/Biden himself. Old Joe was depicted grinning confidently and striding forward in a natty blue suit: cool, competent, and even chuckling at the ridiculous pretensions of his insurrectionist predecessor and would-be successor. The headline was “Biden Details ‘Infrastructure Decade’ That Will Create ‘Millions’ of American Jobs.”

Considering Biden’s record of lying about how many jobs his regime has “created,” Old Joe’s “infrastructure decade” should be taken with extreme skepticism and the accompanying photo with even more. Hasson points out that the White House posted the original photo back on March 28, and Biden was so much older then, he’s younger than that now. In the new version, Hasson notes, “Biden’s face appears thinner, and the wrinkles on his forehead, cheeks, and neck have been drastically reduced, smoothing his complexion.”

President Biden departs Air Force One in North Carolina on March 28, 2023. pic.twitter.com/nEQ7gIZJGf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 29, 2023

Great! So is Old Joe not 80 anymore? The obvious intent of the photoshop job here is to fool Americans into thinking that the putative president is vigorous and in control of his faculties. From the looks of Biden in action, that idea is just as fictional as the edited photo. How can Americans think Biden is a capable president when he has been twice filmed shaking hands with thin air, and when has said that the entire nation can be summed up in one unpronounceable nonce word, among innumerable other incidents of tortured syntax, incomprehensible speech, rash statements his horrified aides had to walk back, and more?

The worst aspect of all this is that it doesn’t even matter. Biden has admitted several times that he is not actually the man in charge. In August 2022, he said, “I took control. I shouldn’t do that. I’m not allowed to do that.” Not allowed by whom? In June 2021 at the G7 Summit, Old Joe said, “I’m sorry, I’m going to get in trouble with staff if I don’t do this the right way.” Get in trouble? The staff of the president is going to scold their boss? At a press conference in November 2021, he gave the impression that he was not supposed to take too many questions: “I can take… I’m going to get in real trouble… this is the last question I’m taking.”

On Sept. 8, 2021, Biden announced, “I‘m supposed to stop and walk out of the room.” On Aug. 30, 2021, he told a reporter, “I’m not supposed to take any questions, but go ahead,” but when the question turned out to involve his catastrophic mishandling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said, “I’m not gonna answer Afghanistan now” and walked away.

On June 19, 2021, Biden told reporters: “I’ll take your questions, and as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I’m going to call on.” Then in June 2022, according to Fox, “reporters captured a cheat sheet at a White House meeting with cabinet members detailing specific instructions for the president. ‘YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,’ the first bullet point read. ‘YOU take YOUR seat.’”

Amid all that, what’s a photoshopped picture or two? Do you love Old Joe yet?