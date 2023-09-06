Joe Biden's World: Pakistan Shuts Border Crossing with Afghanistan After Guards Fire Upon Each Other

The world has become a significantly more dangerous place since the Biden regime began implementing its America-Last policies. The latest indication of this came on Wednesday, when border guards of Afghanistan and Pakistan fired upon one another, leading to the closing of one of the most important border crossings between the two countries. Is there going to be a war in central Asia on top of everything else? It could happen.

The Associated Press reported that “Pakistani authorities closed a key border crossing with landlocked Afghanistan on Wednesday shortly after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire, officials and residents said, in a sign of increasing tensions between the two neighbors.” Yes, indeed, AP, thanks for your marvelous insight: gunfire does indeed appear to be a sign of increasing tensions.

The reasons for the violent exchange were “not immediately made clear,” according to a Pakistani official, Nasrullah Khan. The conflict may, however, be connected with recent disputes between the Pakistani government and the Taliban regime in Kabul over a jihad group known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or more commonly, the Pakistani Taliban.

On Aug. 6, VOA News reported that Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada had “labeled cross-border attacks, including those on Pakistan, as ‘haram’ or forbidden under Islam.” The Pakistan Taliban, in pursuit of an Islamically pure regime in Islamabad to go with the one in Kabul, had been conducting such attacks, and now the Afghan Taliban was withdrawing its support and seeking rapprochement with the Pakistani government. That rapprochement, however, was short-lived: on Aug. 22, the Pakistan Taliban, heedless of Hibatullah Akhundzada, killed six Pakistani soldiers.

And now this. The border incident between Pakistan and Afghanistan follows just weeks after tensions at the Afghan border with Iran threatened to erupt into full-scale war. IFP Media Wire reported on Aug. 7 that “the Taliban sent thousands of troops and hundreds of suicide bombers” to the Afghan border with Iran, “claiming the group is prepared for war with Iran over a water dispute.” Iran, in turn, “issued a warning to the Taliban.”

There is one person we have to thank for Afghanistan’s increasing regional belligerence: Old Joe Biden. Two years later, people are still paying the price for the catastrophe of Old Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. And people will be paying the price for decades to come.

The Associated Press reported on Aug. 22 that “more than 200 extrajudicial killings of former Afghan government officials and security forces have taken place since the Taliban took over the country two years ago, according to a U.N. report.” These were people the Taliban had promised not to kill, but as Muhammad said, “War is deceit” (Bukhari 4.52.268). Nine days before that, the Daily Mail reported that “militants who left fingerprints on IEDs meant to kill Americans in Afghanistan and a prisoner freed by the Taliban were among more than 65 terrorists allowed into the United States after the catastrophic withdrawal.” What could possibly go wrong? Celebrate diversity!

Jihadis beyond Afghanistan, meanwhile, are benefiting from the $7.2 billion of military equipment the U.S. left behind for the Taliban. Nikkei Asia reported last March that “modern weapons and sophisticated night vision devices left behind by U.S.-led coalition forces withdrawing from Afghanistan and fleeing Afghan troops are being used by Pakistani Taliban militants to intensify attacks on law enforcement.” Jihadis in Kashmir have the best U.S. weaponry as well.

How did it happen that all that weaponry was left behind? In June 2021, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) questioned General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about an ongoing effort to saddle U.S. military personnel with mandatory readings and briefings on the topic of Critical Race Theory (CRT). Milley situated his interest in CRT as part of an investigation of the causes of the bogus January 6 “insurrection,” taking for granted the false claim that the Capitol incident, and support for Trump in general, was rooted in “white supremacism.”

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I want to understand it,” explained Milley. “So what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out.”

The woke military brass could have spent less time studying Critical Race Theory and imposing it on the troops, and more time doing their actual jobs. Had they done so, they might have realized how foolish it was to leave all that materiel for the Taliban. In a healthy, functioning republic, the political and military officials responsible for what happened in Afghanistan two years ago would have been impeached or forced to resign in disgrace. But the United States is no longer a healthy, functioning republic, and so instead, they are more entrenched than ever, and the Afghan regime is increasingly rogue and dangerous. This is the world Old Joe Biden and his handlers have made.