Shocker: Nation's First Trans Lawmaker Arrested on Child Porn Charges

I know: knock me over with a feather, right? The first man who insists he is a woman to become a state lawmaker, Stacie Marie Laughton, has been arrested on charges of distributing child pornography. As PJM’s Paula Bolyard put it, “Who could have predicted that someone who immerses himself in sexual perversion could do something like this?” The answer is that no one on the Left could have predicted it, because Leftists remain determined to pretend, and demand that we pretend, that the transgender madness isn’t madness at all, and that those who are in the grip of these delusions and fantasies are perfectly normal and well-adjusted.

The Daily Wire reported Friday that a gentleman named Stacie Marie Laughton, formerly known as Barry Charles Laughton, Jr., “is now facing four counts of distributing sexually explicit images of children.” According to a Thursday report in the Nashua, N.H., Patch, Sgt. John Cinelli of the Nashua Police Department said that officers “spoke with reporting parties that indicated Laughton distributed sexually explicit images of children.”

Laughton’s claim to fame is that he was elected, not once but twice, to the New Hampshire state legislature. Apparently, he managed to conceal the unsavory details of his record from New Hampshire voters long enough to get elected the first time. But then he was elected again. It’s unclear why Granite State voters are so fond of this fellow, as his record is full of even more red flags than just the fact that he is a man who has grown his hair long and now, despite his receding hairline, demands to be regarded as a woman.

Back in 2008, according to the Patch, “she was convicted of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud and falsifying physical evidence charges while living in Laconia as a man.” That sentence neatly encapsulates the madness of our age. Patch dutifully refers to Laughton as “she,” and says he was “living in Laconia as a man,” when the reality is exactly the opposite: he is now living as a woman, when he is actually a man and was living as one in 2008. And despite the fact that Laughton’s derangement and mental illness are on full display in Patch’s report, Patch feeds his destructive delusions by pretending that he really is a woman.

Laughton was elected to the New Hampshire state legislature in November 2012. By this time, he was apparently claiming to be a woman, as Patch notes that he was “the first transgender elected official in New Hampshire and one of only a handful across the United States at the time.” The Daily Wire says he was “the nation’s first transgender-identifying state lawmaker.” It was only after he was elected that Laughton’s “felony status and jail time came to light. After talking with state Democrats and eyeing the media coverage, Laughton resigned.”

He was down, but he wasn’t out, reports the Patch: “A special election was scheduled a few weeks later, and Laughton signed up to run again. However, officials determined she was ineligible to hold public office, according to state law, because she had not completed her sentence — her sentence included a 10-year good behavior clause and a restitution requirement.” Laughton didn’t quite make it through ten years of good behavior: in 2015, he was “arrested on a felony charge, accused of making a bomb threat against the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.” With admirable self-awareness, Laughton “blamed ‘mental illness’ for the bomb threat incident.”

Yet despite openly acknowledging being mentally ill, Laughton hadn’t given up on his dream of a political career. Patch notes oddly that “after paying restitution on the fraud charge from 2008 and serving the good behavior clause, Laughton was allowed to run for office again in 2019.” Yet the good behavior clause was for ten years, which he could not possibly have fulfilled, given his 2015 bomb threat. Nevertheless, Laughton was elected a New Hampshire state representative in 2020, and a selectman in 2011, 2019, and 2021.

Related: Biden’s ‘Gender-Fluid’ Ex-Nuclear Waste Chief Arrested for ANOTHER Theft of Women’s Luggage

The popular statesman, however, just couldn’t keep on the right side of the law. He was “arrested in July 2021 on seven counts of penalty for false information, accused of misusing the state’s 911 texting system. According to a report on Patch, she claimed she was being spoofed at the time.” Then, after being re-elected yet again in Nov. 2022, he resigned again, after being arrested again for “stalking a woman in Hudson.” Yet again, Laughton had kept the unsavory details of his life from voters until after he was safely reelected.

So we have serial women’s luggage thief Sam Brinton and now Stacie Laughton and no doubt innumerable others to show us the obvious: those men who genuinely think that they’re women are not of sound mind. Their delusions should not be catered to. They should not be in positions of responsibility. And they most certainly shouldn’t be lauded as heroes and role models.