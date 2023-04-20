Now We Find Out That Joe Brought Bomb Emplacers on Dod Watchlist Over From Afghanistan

The story of the Biden regime’s catastrophic bungling of the withdrawal of Afghanistan just keeps getting worse. On Tuesday, Simone Ledeen, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East during the Trump administration and was involved in the evacuation, testified that some of the Afghans whom Old Joe and his henchmen brought into the United States after the fall of Kabul had been discovered to be on a Defense Department watchlist for emplacing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Once again, as it has done in so many other ways as well, the regime has put a time bomb in place that could cause untold numbers of Americans immense suffering in the future.

We already knew that many, if not most, of the Afghans whom Biden’s handlers brought into the country were an unknown quantity from a land where terrorism is common. As far back as Sept. 2021, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explained that most of the Afghans who had been brought over here were not holders of Special Immigrant Visas (SIV), which were issued to people who helped the U.S. in Afghanistan. “Of the over 60,000 individuals who have been brought into the United States” at that time, Mayorkas said, “and I will give you approximate figures and I will verify them, approximately 7 percent have been United States citizens. Approximately 6 percent have been lawful permanent residents. Approximately 3 percent have been individuals who are in receipt of the Special Immigrant Visas.” Yes, just three percent.

So who are the people who have been brought to this country? At least some of them are trouble. Breitbart reported Wednesday that among the “planeloads of unvetted Afghans” who have been brought to the U.S., there are “some who were known improvised explosive device (IED) emplacers.” Ledeen testified to the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence: “Those first couple of planes that took off from Kabul airport were full of people who had not been vetted and subsequent vetting showed that actually, some of them were, you know, had emplaced IEDs and they appeared on our biometrics [database]. So, I have very grave concerns about this.”

Ledeen added in a written statement that “a Department of Defense whistleblower has alleged that 324 individuals evacuated from Afghanistan were allowed to enter the U.S. despite appearing on the Defense Department’s Biometrically Enabled Watchlist (BEWL).” The possibilities for disaster here cannot be overstated. And wait, it gets even worse. Some Afghan evacuees have already been arrested in the United States, often for offenses that aren’t considered crimes in Afghanistan.

This started almost as soon as the evacuees began arriving here. The Justice Department announced on Sept. 22, 2021, that two Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin had been charged with crimes. A federal grand jury charged Bahrullah Noori with “attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor using force against that person, and with three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, with one count alleging the use of force.” Mohammad Haroon Imaad was charged with “assaulting his spouse by strangling and suffocating her.” Two days later, the Associated Press reported that “officials with Fort Bliss said a female soldier was assaulted by a group of Afghan refugees who are being housed at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico.”

Related: ALMOST NONE of the 82,000 Afghans Airlifted From Kabul in August Were Vetted Before Coming to the U.S.

The sexual importuning of women who don’t cover their heads, spousal abuse, and sexual abuse of children are all rampant in Afghanistan, and now they have come here. And now we know that on top of all that, there are the bomb-makers. If Old Joe Biden and his colleagues were saboteurs bent on endangering Americans and weakening the United States, what exactly would they be doing differently from what they’re doing now?