Now Six More Members of the Biden Crime Family Are Under Investigation

We know that The Big Guy got 10%, but what did the Little Guys get? And how many members of the Biden crime family were involved in Hunter’s influence-peddling schemes? We may never know the full story of just how corrupt this superannuated kleptocrat who pretends to be president of the United States and his family really are, but now House Republicans are expanding their investigation of the Biden crime organization — oh, sorry, they call it the Biden “family,” you know, like the Gambino “family” — to include more of Old Joe’s relatives. At the very least, we should get a glimpse into how “the public service” today is a highly lucrative endeavor for an amoral, unscrupulous liar such as Old Joe.

Tristan Justice reported in The Federalist Tuesday that House Republicans “are expanding their investigation of the Biden family to include ‘six additional members’ who ‘may have benefitted’ from potentially criminal business enterprises.” That’s on top of the ongoing investigations into the activities of Old Joe himself, Hunter, and the putative president’s brother Jim Biden. The UK’s Daily Mail reported back in February that Jim Biden “was hired to engage in secret negotiations with the Saudi government on behalf of a US construction company because of his relationship with the then vice president, legal documents claim.” Influence peddling? Sure looks like it.

Jim got the nod for this task because, according to an affidavit, the Saudis “would not dare stiff the brother of the Vice-President who would be instrumental to the deal.” All this involved Jim’s role in a 2012 “$140 million settlement negotiation between Hill International,” the American construction firm in question, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Nothing to see here! Move along!

On Monday, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, announced that “thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family, their companies, and associates’ business schemes were made available to members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which confirm the importance of this investigation.” Within those thousands of pages, apparently, is evidence of how comprehensively the Biden family has benefited from Old Joe’s fifty years of fattening at the public trough.

“The Biden family enterprise,” Comer continued, “is centered on Joe Biden’s political career and connections, and it has generated an exorbitant amount of money for the Biden family. We’ve identified six additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from the Biden family’s businesses that we are investigating, bringing the total number of those involved or benefiting to nine.”

Unfortunately, Comer didn’t name the six new Bidens who are under investigation, but I can reveal here that four of their names are Santino (“Sonny”), Fredo, Michael, and Connie. (If you don’t get it, go watch The Godfather already.)

Comer doesn’t appear to be finished. It’s even conceivable that more members of the Biden crime family could end up being involved. Comer added: “The Oversight Committee will continue to pursue additional bank records to follow the Bidens’ tangled web of financial transactions to determine if the Biden family has been targeted by foreign actors and if there is a national security threat. We will soon provide the public with more information about what we’ve uncovered to date. The American people need transparency and accountability, and the Oversight Committee will deliver much needed answers.” That will be most interesting. Let’s hope we’ll be able to get the whole story over the news of the latest bogus Trump indictment or another episode in Old Joe’s new distract-‘em-with-an-overseas-trip tactic.

Comer has previously revealed that “according to bank documents we’ve already obtained, we know one company owned by a Biden associate received a $3 million dollar wire from a Chinese energy company two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency.” What a coincidence! If only we had some journalists who would dare to ask Old Joe, or at very least Karine Jean-Pierre, about all this. But those who bear the name are too busy working to maintain the pretense that Biden is a competent president. Taking on the massive duty of also having to portray him as honest, upright, and not corrupt is likely far beyond even their well-developed powers to deceive and mislead.