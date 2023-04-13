Pelosi Enraged by Calls for DiFi to Resign, and You Can Probably Guess Why

In one way, it’s tough to be a Leftist, because you have to believe so much counterintuitive nonsense: men can become women, Old Joe Biden is a competent president, the legal troubles of Donald Trump are not politically motivated, and the justice system is not politicized, etc. But in another sense, nothing is easier than being a Leftist. No thinking is ever necessary. If a Leftist “person of color” is attacked for any reason, it’s racism. If a Leftist woman is attacked for any reason, it’s sexism. So when two House Democrats called for the doddering 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California SSR) to resign, former (haha) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Absolut) was quick on the draw with the predictable response.

The complaints came from Democrats, but of course, they were males. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Newsomland), no doubt quaffing a Bud Light, the new symbol of Leftist masculinity, all the while, tweeted Wednesday: “It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people.” Then, no doubt, he belched, spat, and scratched himself, and adjusted his sleeveless t-shirt.

Khanna’s testosterone-laced rant was bad enough, but Rep. Dean Phillips (D-IlhanOmarland) moved his chaw of tobacco to his other cheek and agreed: “I agree with @RoKhanna. Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet.” Oh, the toxic masculinity! You can just see Khanna and Phillips cackling over their cigars in the oak-paneled room of their all-male club.

As Rick Moran noted Wednesday, Feinstein “has missed 60 of 82 votes taken this year” and “has been home since March 7 after being hospitalized for a bout of shingles.” And her troubles didn’t begin on March 7. The San Francisco Chronicle wrote back in April 2022 that “when a California Democrat in Congress recently engaged in an extended conversation with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, they [sic] prepared for a rigorous policy discussion like those they’d had with her many times over the last 15 years. Instead, the lawmaker said, they had to reintroduce themselves to Feinstein multiple times during an interaction that lasted several hours.”

The Chronicle was talking about a single lawmaker who visited Feinstein but used the plural because of today’s gender madness. It’s clear from what this lawmaker said that Feinstein should not be serving in the United States Senate. Nonetheless, now no one is allowed to be concerned about Feinstein’s ability to perform her duties. It’s sexism, and Nancy Pelosi was ready to fight back.

“She deserves the respect to get well and be back on duty,” Pelosi declared. Warming to her topic, she continued: “It’s interesting to me. I don’t know what political agendas are at work that are going after Senator Feinstein in that way. I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way.” Many on Leftist Twitter agreed, skewering Khanna and Phillips for not saying anything about Sen. John Fetterman (D-Charlie Brown Teacher Voices) resigning.

Whatever the reasons Khanna and Phillips have for why they called out Feinstein and not Fetterman, their point about Feinstein holds. And DiFi is not the only one. There are numerous superannuated public officials who are long past their sell-by date and should long ago have retired to their home states to count all the money they made in the service of the people.

Mitch McConnell, who is eight years younger than Dianne Feinstein, is apparently thinking about retiring, but there is still Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who like Feinstein is 89; Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-Left Coast) and Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-New Jersey), who are both 86; Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.), who is 85; Rep. Mad Maxine Waters (D-Trump Hate), who is 84; Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Beltway), who is 83; and other octogenarians as well.

Don’t these people have grandchildren? Don’t they have any interests in life beyond the exercise of political power? It is a testimony to how remunerative public office is today that these people keep hanging on, and that bodes ill for the interests of ordinary Americans. Dianne Feinstein is not even close to the only one who should be retiring, and relax, Rep. Pelosi, many of those who should go are men as well.