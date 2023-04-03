Shut Up, Donald: Federal Judge to Place Gag Order on Trump Ahead of Arrest

Ever since the news broke about his indictment, Donald Trump has been rising in the polls and getting a big boost in campaign donations, demonstrating that the whole banana-republic endeavor is backfiring spectacularly on the Leftist establishment that is determined to find something, anything, it can use to destroy Trump. So now a federal judge is moving to put an end to the Trump momentum by slapping a gag order on the candidate ahead of his anticipated arrest on Tuesday. Is a silent Trump a neutralized Trump? We shall see. And is such a gag order even legal? What do the Leftist elites care about that anymore, if they ever did?

The UK’s Daily Mail on Sunday quoted an anonymous source saying: “The Trump legal team now thinks that the Manhattan judge will take the unprecedented step of silencing the presidential frontrunner with an unconstitutional gag order tomorrow.” Trump’s team is not taking this lying down: “The Trump legal team is considering adding a First Amendment lawyer to the effort to combat this and will fight it all the way.” If the gag order is put in place, Trump could incur a fine and a prison sentence of up to a month for violating it.

The gag order looms after Trump has made numerous comments about the case against him, including this one: “The Corrupt D.A. has no case. What he does have is a venue where it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to get a Fair Trial (it must be changed!), and a Trump Hating Judge, hand selected by the Soros backed D.A. (he must be changed!). Also has the DOJ working in the D.A.’s Office – Unprecedented!”

And: “I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support you have given me against this assault on our Nation. Our once beautiful USA is now a Nation in Decline. Radical Left Thugs & Insurrectionists have taken over our Country, & are rapidly destroying it. They are using the levers of Law Enforcement, and have completely Weaponized the FBI & DOJ to Interfere with, Rigg, and Steal our once SACRED ELECTIONS. We are now living in a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY, but we will Come Back & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Why, we can’t have the man going on about how the FBI and the “Justice” Department have been weaponized against America-First patriots, can we? Gag him!

Most recently, Trump wrote simply, and in all caps: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!” This sort of thing will never do: exposing the Left’s hypocrisy about elections in the context of commenting on the political persecution of the chief opposition candidate? This man must be silenced, pronto, or people are going to start to get the idea that everything is not on the up-and-up with the Leftist establishment!

Trump has also noted the bias of the judge who is now poised to slap the gag order upon him: “The Judge ‘assigned’ to my Witch Hunt Case, a ‘Case’ that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME. His name is Juan Manuel Marchan, was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who ‘railroaded’ my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a ‘plea’ deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail. He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn’t ‘plead,’ VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!” Like all Leftists, Marchan clearly hates criticism and dissent. Hence the gag order. Only the point of view of Marchan and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg should be heard.

Related: This Is Alvin Bragg: Charges Man With Attempted Murder for Shooting Back at Thief Who Shot Him

The Daily Mail added that “Trump’s campaign announced that the former president would make a speech at his Mar-a-Lago home on Tuesday evening after returning from New York. That could now be in doubt.” He is going to New York to be arrested, as he himself noted: “I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!” That’s right, but that’s what America is now, and even if Trump’s case is quickly dismissed, as his lawyers are working to bring about, a dangerous precedent has been set.

The Left is avid to crush dissent and make America a one-party state or a two-party state in which its opposition is made up of good and faithful servants of the Left such as Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, and Adam Kinzinger. Trump is standing in the way. Trying to force him to be silent is completely consistent with everything else the Left is doing to him and to the rest of us.