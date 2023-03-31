Rep. Jamaal Bowman Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Indictment Is About Preventing Trump From Running Again

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Mad Rage), fresh from his hissy fit over the prospect of law-abiding Americans being armed and able to defend themselves, has confirmed what everyone suspected about the Trump indictment: it’s all designed to prevent him from being able to run for president again in 2024. The entire weak case that Manhattan Trump-hating District Attorney Alvin Bragg has cobbled together for the first-ever indictment of a former president of the United States and current presidential candidate, if it works according to plan, will take the Democrats’ chief opponent out of the picture and ease their way to implementing their entire sinister and authoritarian agenda.

Bowman began by rubbing his hands in gleeful anticipation of further legal persecution of Trump: “Being indicted for falsifying business records with hush money is only the beginning of being held accountable for his crimes.” After all these years and so many failed frame-up jobs, the walls really are finally closing in! “Trump attempted to illegally overturn election results in Georgia and worked to incite the insurrection at the Capitol, both in an effort to overthrow our government to advance his fascist cause.” The irony of accusing Trump of fascism while eagerly applauding an attempt to use the legal system to destroy a political opponent, on the basis of a case so weak that even Trump-haters admit its weakness, was apparently lost on Bowman.

Impervious to self-reflection, Bowman plowed on, charging that Trump’s “continued calls for protests following his arrest are just another dog whistle for his followers: destroy our democracy.” This and his bit about Trump’s “fascist cause” was reminiscent of a recent Babylon Bee headline: “Democrats Vow To Arrest As Many Political Opponents As It Takes To Defeat Fascism.” The Democrats love to posture as the guardians of what they persist in calling “our democracy,” heedless of the fact that it is actually a republic, not a democracy at all. Not just Bowman, but all the Democrats have steadfastly insisted that the legal persecution of Donald Trump was entirely above board, for “no one is above the law.” No one, that is, except those who keep insisting that no one is above the law, as well as Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, Nancy “Insider Trading” Pelosi, and all the rest of the Leftist elites.

The “democracy” that the Democrats are busy saving from Donald Trump for us is one in which neither Trump himself nor anyone like Trump (yes, I mean Ron DeSantis) can hold any significant political office. Such people, as Old Joe Biden told us last September, “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” In order to save “our democracy,” the Democrats have to destroy anyone and everyone who presents a genuinely viable alternative to their program for the nation. Then we can have peaceful, placid, free and fair elections offering us a choice between a Leftist candidate and a more Leftist candidate, and all will be well. And no, the legal elimination (on false pretenses) of one’s political opponents isn’t fascism! Of course it isn’t! Hitler just killed his opponents; he only rarely subjected them to show trials!

Massively indignant to the point of hysteria as always, Bowman continued: “Republicans will continue to claim this was a political arrest, but they can’t continue to hide behind their lies, misinformation, and racist attacks towards Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.” Who has attacked Bragg on racial grounds? No one, of course. But it wouldn’t be a Democrat speaking about his opposition if there weren’t charges of racism involved.

Then Bowman got to the heart of the matter: “It’s time that we ensure Trump is banned from running for any public office again and from there, finally take action to fix our democracy.” Once we take out the actual opposition, you see, “our democracy” will be fixed. Once our elections are like those in the old Soviet Union, where the approved candidate gets 99% of the vote and even his opponents vote for him, why, then we’ll have real “democracy.” Once every candidate in every election thinks exactly the same way about all the most important issues facing us, once we get to that blissful stage, the heavens will open, and true “democracy” will descend upon us in all its glory.

You heard it here first: Jamaal Bowman is a fascist. He and his political allies are all fascists. A hallmark of fascism was corrupting the institutions of the state to serve as the instruments of the ruling party, so as to ensure its continued hegemony. With the indictment of Donald Trump, fascism has definitively arrived in America.