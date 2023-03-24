WATCH: Kamala Harris Tosses Yet Another Word Salad

Up for lunch? Vice President Kamala Harris is serving her trademark word salads again, and this one is particularly delicious. On Wednesday, speaking before a gaggle of appreciative women, Harris said in ringing, anthemic tones, as if her ceremonial clichés actually had some heft: “So during Women’s History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been.” Who writes this claptrap? And why does no one clean it up? Is there no editor within miles of the vice president’s office?

One of the young women standing behind Harris nodded happily as the vice president enunciated this empty pseudo-profundity, and it might seem initially to make sense, but it crumbles upon closer inspection. Of course the women made history “throughout history”; when else would they have done so? And what is that business about how they “saw what could be unburdened by what had been”? What an awkward and convoluted way to say they were unencumbered by precedent and tradition. The fact that nobody caught this, and that Harris herself and her handlers apparently took it for some sort of inspiring declaration, is yet another indication of the low level of the thinking in her office, from the officeholder on down.

As Rick Moran noted Friday, even Old Joe Biden is unhappy with the alleged second in command; the man who pretends to be president of the United States is “frustrated that Harris has not volunteered to take over some hot-button issues that most vice presidents take on.” When even a bumbling figurehead such as Old Joe is unhappy with your job performance, you know you must be flatlining.

And it’s no wonder. Harris has been displaying her abject incapacity before the world for over two years now. Just a few weeks ago, she responded to Nikki Haley’s statement that the country needs new leadership in this way: “But when you present the — the suggestion that anyone is saying… umm… that — that it is time for a new generation — and they’re running against the person who is president — and it when presented as though it’s an attack, I would like to let — let us all be clear that the attack is misplaced if the point of it is that we need leadership that is strong, because we have a strong leader in Joe Biden.” Yeah, sure we do.

This has been going on throughout Harris’ vice presidential tenure. Back in Nov. 2021, she declared: “We must together. Work together. To see where we are. Where we are headed, where we are going and our vision for where we should be. But also see it as a moment to, yes. Together, address the challenges and to work on the opportunities that are presented by this moment.” Despite all the well-publicized turnover in her office, she apparently had the same speechwriter back then that she does today.

Regarding the COVID pandemic in Jan. 2022, Madame Heartbeat Away said: “It is time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day. Every day, it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down.” But she wasn’t finished. In March 2022, she set a new standard for simple-minded statements from politicians when she said: “So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong.” Basically.

Just three weeks later, Harris was ready with a topper: “The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time… there is such great significance to the passage of time.” Yes. The best significance of the passage of time is the fact that Jan. 20, 2025, will eventually arrive, and there is a good chance that Harris will be out of office. In the meantime, however, she stands as an object lesson of the danger of identity politics. Harris is not vice president of the United States today because she is eloquent or competent, but because she is female and a “person of color.” Wouldn’t it be nice, as well as revolutionary, to choose officials based on their abilities rather than their race and sex? Crazy, I know.