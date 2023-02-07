Insult to Injury: Biden Regime Distributes Anti-Police ‘Black Resistance’ Flyers to Border Agents

What could be a more thankless job than to be a Border Patrol agent during the misrule of Alleged President Joe Biden? As migrants continue to stream in unprecedented numbers across the essentially nonexistent Southern border, it’s clear that Biden’s handlers don’t want border officials to do their jobs, insofar as those jobs involve screening the new arrivals and endeavoring to keep criminals, terrorists, and other unsavory elements out of the country. It wants to bring as many migrants as possible into the country, no matter what price American citizens have to pay. It has also been quick to demonize border officials, even in open defiance of the facts. And now the Biden regime has added insult to injury by distributing Black Lives Matter anti-police agitprop to Border Patrol agents. Do they want Border Patrol agents demoralized enough to quit their jobs?

The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday that Biden’s ideologues “distributed ‘Black Resistance’ flyers to U.S. Border Patrol agents that celebrated the Black Lives Matter movement and anti-American activist Colin Kaepernick.” The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Privacy and Diversity Office, which must be a delightful place to work, “circulated a poster that features the words #BlackPower, #BlackLivesMatter, and ‘Abolitionist,’ as well as watermarked images of Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) and Kaepernick.”

One Border Patrol officer spelled out exactly what is so outrageous about this: “BLM hates us, so does Maxine Waters. Kaepernick hates us. They’re anti-police advocates against the nation’s largest police agency.” Indeed. Black Lives Matter has said that Customs and Border Protection, “like other law enforcement agencies, are rooted in white supremacy and a history of slave-catching.” BLM added: “When we say #DefundThePolice, we mean all the police, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), who are demonstrating their slave-catching roots, riding horseback, and beating Haitian asylum-seekers with whips.”

There was just one catch: CBP agents didn’t beat Haitian asylum-seekers, or anyone else, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas knew that in Oct. 2022 when he declared: “Our nation saw horrifying images that do not reflect who we are. We know that those images painfully conjured up the worst elements of our nation’s ongoing battle against systemic racism. The images horrified us in terms of what they suggest and what they conjure up.” As soon as it became clear that Mayorkas said this even though he knew that no one had been whipped, he should have been made to resign. The fact that he was not indicates yet again that this America-Last administration wants to demonize the CBP, and police in general, in order to further its radical agenda. Truth doesn’t matter. Only the narrative does. And the overall goal of transforming the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave into something else altogether by overwhelming its population with new arrivals who have markedly different political and cultural values.

The project is well underway. The CBP reports that its officers had 2,766,582 “encounters” with migrants at the borders during fiscal year 2022, up significantly from 1,956,519 in fiscal year 2021 and 646,822 in fiscal year 2020. In October and November of 2022, there were 561,291. If migrants keep streaming into the U.S. at that rate, there will be well over three million “encounters” in this fiscal year.

Related: Biden’s Big Lie About Border Security

And so it’s clear: as far as Old Joe Biden’s handlers are concerned, CBP agents are the enemy. If they’re stubborn enough to stay on the job nonetheless, they will be inundated with propaganda designed to inculcate within them the idea that they are evil and are doing something that is intrinsically wrong. The endgame is to compel thoroughly propagandized agents either to quit their jobs or do what is now called “quiet quitting,” doing nothing while remaining on the taxpayer payroll, refusing to do the bidding of white supremacist Amerikkka in keeping the poor, noble, victimized brown migrants out.

Has there ever been an administration like this one, so thoroughly at war with its own people that it actively works to demoralize and destroy a key law enforcement agency? The Biden regime’s anti-American reign of terror makes the Obama administration look positively drenched in the old red, white, and blue. If the House Republicans are worth their salt, they will open investigations to discover who is responsible for pushing this anti-police agitprop upon the Border Patrol, and demand the resignations of everyone involved. We shall see.