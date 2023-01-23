Leading Democrats Abandon Biden's Sinking Ship

As each new day brings fresh revelations of more classified documents discovered in Old Joe Biden’s garage and luxury beach home, the import of it all is clear: the people who are running this administration have tired of their dementia-ridden front man, and have determined to get rid of him. Another indication of this comes from the fact that the rats are abandoning the sinking ship in ever-increasing numbers. Or, as the Associated Press put it more politely on Sunday, “senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism Sunday of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public.” Whether they want Joe to resign in disgrace or simply to bow out of contention for the 2024 Marxist party nomination is as yet unclear, but there’s no doubt that they want Old Joe to start packing sooner than January 2029.

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, who is the Chou En-Lai of Senate Democrats — that is, their second-ranking member — declared that Old Joe should be “embarrassed by the situation,” as if the corrupt, venal, mendacious pretend president were capable of embarrassment. “Well, of course,” Durbin insisted. “Let’s be honest about it. When that information is found, it diminishes the stature of any person who is in possession of it because it’s not supposed to happen. … The elected official bears ultimate responsibility.”

It’s abundantly clear that in his present condition, Joe Biden isn’t capable of assuming responsibility for anything, but the import is clear: Durbin has had enough of the present dumpster fire, and is ready to set fire to a new dumpster. The same can be said of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-Usually), who asserted that Old Joe “should have a lot of regrets. … You just might as well say, ‘Listen, it’s irresponsible.’” On the opposite end of the Democrats’ Left-to-Even Crazier spectrum, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Get Trump) has also had enough of Biden. On Monday, Schiff said that “it is a real problem that these documents are somewhere they shouldn’t be. I have a deep concern over any time we discover that there are classified information and materials anywhere they shouldn’t be. And I am so careful when I leave that SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility], I’m careful when I go into it. I literally pat myself down to make sure I’ve gotten rid of all my electronics and very careful not to take anything out of the SCIF.”

Schiff did insist that Old Joe was handling the scandal with the utmost rectitude: “Now, look, I’m glad the president is fully cooperating. That’s what he should do. That’s what he needs to do. But the fact that there are, you know, additional documents now in a place they shouldn’t be, we need the intelligence community to do an assessment, just as I urged with the documents in Mar-a-Lago, and make sure that there hasn’t been any compromise of the information.”

On top of all this, it turns out that Charlamagne tha God ain’t black. During his 2020 presidential “campaign,” Biden famously informed the deity that “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re voting for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” And now Charlamagne is wavering: the New York Post reported Friday that “the state of President Biden’s mental health stirred up debate on Friday morning’s ‘The Breakfast Club’ radio show — with one co-host suggesting the commander-in-chief get tested for dementia.”

Charlamagne tha God asked reasonably, “Don’t y’all think it’s ambitious of Biden to be announcing his future plans?” His cohost DJ Envy, according to the Post, “immediately agreed and suggested that Biden should be tested for ‘dementia’ before any re-election bid announcement, which sent his co-host into a fit of giggles.”

Related: WATCH: Biden Pressed on Classified Documents Found in Garage, It Does Not Go Well

A guest on the show, Tiffany Cross, formerly of MSNBC, then asked Charlamagne, “Have you seen something that suggests that he has dementia?” Tha God responded, “I saw him talking to a ghost!” DJ Envy explained, “He spoke to a ghost! He spoke to a person that wasn’t there.” The Post added, “The radio hosts may have been referencing the September incident when Biden repeatedly looked for Rep. Jackie Walorski in the crowd of a White House event one month after she was killed in a car crash. The infamous gaffe spurred speculation over Biden’s mental capabilities.” They might have also had in mind the times when Biden shook hands with thin air. DJ Envy also “listed off several other reasons he believes the president is suffering from dementia, including frequently appearing confused and reading cue cards as part of his speeches.” DJ Envy concluded, “To me, it looks like he has early signs of dementia.”

When you’ve lost not just Dick Durbin and Joe Manchin, but Adam Schiff and even Charlamagne tha God, can the end be far off?